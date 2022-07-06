How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Pete Alonso and the New York Mets meet Nick Senzel and the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Mets vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 6, 2022
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Mets vs. Reds Batting Stats
- The Mets' .255 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.
- The Mets are the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.7 runs per game (384 total).
- The Mets' .326 on-base percentage is second-best in baseball.
- The Reds have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.
- The Reds have scored the 19th-most runs in the league this season with 340 (4.3 per game).
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.
Mets Impact Players
- Alonso paces the Mets in home runs (22) and runs batted in (69).
- In all of MLB, Alonso ranks fifth in homers and first in RBI.
- Francisco Lindor has 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks while batting .244.
- Lindor is 41st in home runs and eighth in RBI so far this year.
- Starling Marte is hitting .284 with 16 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 16 walks.
- Jeff McNeil leads the Mets with a team-leading batting average of .319.
Reds Impact Players
- Brandon Drury leads Cincinnati in home runs (17) and runs batted in (45) this season while batting .262.
- In all of MLB, Drury ranks 16th in homers and 29th in RBI.
- Tommy Pham has 66 hits and an OBP of .342 to go with a slugging percentage of .418 this season.
- Among all major league hitters, Pham is 62nd in homers and 89th in RBI.
- Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati with a .284 batting average while slugging five homers and driving in 39 runs.
- Joey Votto has collected 45 hits this season and has an OBP of .332. He's slugging .374 on the year.
Mets and Reds Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/1/2022
Rangers
W 4-3
Home
7/2/2022
Rangers
L 7-3
Home
7/3/2022
Rangers
W 4-1
Home
7/4/2022
Reds
W 7-4
Away
7/5/2022
Reds
L 1-0
Away
7/6/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/7/2022
Marlins
-
Home
7/8/2022
Marlins
-
Home
7/9/2022
Marlins
-
Home
7/10/2022
Marlins
-
Home
7/11/2022
Braves
-
Away
Reds
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/1/2022
Braves
L 9-1
Home
7/2/2022
Braves
L 4-1
Home
7/3/2022
Braves
W 4-3
Home
7/4/2022
Mets
L 7-4
Home
7/5/2022
Mets
W 1-0
Home
7/6/2022
Mets
-
Home
7/7/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/7/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/8/2022
Rays
-
Home
7/9/2022
Rays
-
Home
7/10/2022
Rays
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds
TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
6:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)