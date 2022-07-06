How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

Skip to main content

Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 29, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) reacts as he walks off the field after striking out to end the game against the Houston Astros at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 29, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) reacts as he walks off the field after striking out to end the game against the Houston Astros at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets meet Nick Senzel and the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Mets vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 6, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Mets vs. Reds Batting Stats

  • The Mets' .255 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.
  • The Mets are the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.7 runs per game (384 total).
  • The Mets' .326 on-base percentage is second-best in baseball.
  • The Reds have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.
  • The Reds have scored the 19th-most runs in the league this season with 340 (4.3 per game).
  • The Reds have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

Mets Impact Players

  • Alonso paces the Mets in home runs (22) and runs batted in (69).
  • In all of MLB, Alonso ranks fifth in homers and first in RBI.
  • Francisco Lindor has 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks while batting .244.
  • Lindor is 41st in home runs and eighth in RBI so far this year.
  • Starling Marte is hitting .284 with 16 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 16 walks.
  • Jeff McNeil leads the Mets with a team-leading batting average of .319.

Reds Impact Players

  • Brandon Drury leads Cincinnati in home runs (17) and runs batted in (45) this season while batting .262.
  • In all of MLB, Drury ranks 16th in homers and 29th in RBI.
  • Tommy Pham has 66 hits and an OBP of .342 to go with a slugging percentage of .418 this season.
  • Among all major league hitters, Pham is 62nd in homers and 89th in RBI.
  • Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati with a .284 batting average while slugging five homers and driving in 39 runs.
  • Joey Votto has collected 45 hits this season and has an OBP of .332. He's slugging .374 on the year.

Mets and Reds Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/1/2022

Rangers

W 4-3

Home

7/2/2022

Rangers

L 7-3

Home

7/3/2022

Rangers

W 4-1

Home

7/4/2022

Reds

W 7-4

Away

7/5/2022

Reds

L 1-0

Away

7/6/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/7/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/8/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/9/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/10/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/11/2022

Braves

-

Away

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/1/2022

Braves

L 9-1

Home

7/2/2022

Braves

L 4-1

Home

7/3/2022

Braves

W 4-3

Home

7/4/2022

Mets

L 7-4

Home

7/5/2022

Mets

W 1-0

Home

7/6/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/7/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/7/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/8/2022

Rays

-

Home

7/9/2022

Rays

-

Home

7/10/2022

Rays

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
6
2022

New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
6:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18642353
MLB

How to Watch Rays at Red Sox

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
USATSI_18580669
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at South Bend Cubs: Stream MiLB Live

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates win with left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) St. Louis Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Nationals vs Phillies: Stream MLB Live, TV channel

By Christine Brown3 minutes ago
USATSI_18642151
MLB

How to Watch Yankees at Pirates: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Christine Brown3 minutes ago
USATSI_18642249
MLB

How to Watch Cardinals at Braves: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson3 minutes ago
Jun 29, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) reacts as he walks off the field after striking out to end the game against the Houston Astros at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Jun 29, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) reacts as he walks off the field after striking out to end the game against the Houston Astros at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Nick Watney plays from the 13th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Nick Watney at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
May 25, 2018; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Ben Crane putts on the eighth green during the second round of the Fort Worth Invitational golf tournament at Colonial Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ben Crane at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy