How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 7/5/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) runs after hitting a single against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies and C.J. Cron take the field in the second game of a three-game series against Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers, on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Dodgers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers' .252 batting average is seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have the No. 2 offense in MLB play scoring five runs per game (398 total runs).
  • The Dodgers are the top team in baseball this season with a .328 on-base percentage.
  • No team has a better batting average than the .261 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.
  • The Rockies rank 13th in the league with 363 total runs scored this season.
  • The Rockies have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freddie Freeman has 25 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 40 walks while batting .302.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Freeman is 16th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.
  • Trea Turner has 60 RBI while hitting .311. Both team-highs.
  • Turner is 57th in home runs and fifth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Mookie Betts has 17 home runs, best in the lineup.
  • Smith is batting .256 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 30 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron leads Colorado in batting average (.297), home runs (20) and runs batted in (65) this season.
  • Cron is ninth in homers and second in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Charlie Blackmon has 78 hits and an OBP of .320 to go with a slugging percentage of .470 this season.
  • Blackmon ranks 39th among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 29th in RBI.
  • Brendan Rodgers is slashing .262/.318/.432 this season for the Rockies.
  • Connor Joe has 77 hits and an OBP of .372 to go with a slugging percentage of .393 this season.

Dodgers and Rockies Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/30/2022

Padres

W 3-1

Home

7/1/2022

Padres

W 5-1

Home

7/2/2022

Padres

W 7-2

Home

7/3/2022

Padres

L 4-2

Home

7/4/2022

Rockies

W 5-3

Home

7/5/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/6/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/7/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/8/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/9/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/10/2022

Cubs

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/29/2022

Dodgers

L 8-4

Home

7/1/2022

Diamondbacks

L 9-3

Home

7/2/2022

Diamondbacks

W 11-7

Home

7/3/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-5

Home

7/4/2022

Dodgers

L 5-3

Away

7/5/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/6/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/7/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/8/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/9/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/10/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
5
2022

Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
