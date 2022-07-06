How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 7/5/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Rockies and C.J. Cron take the field in the second game of a three-game series against Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers, on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 5, 2022
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Dodgers vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Dodgers' .252 batting average is seventh-best in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the No. 2 offense in MLB play scoring five runs per game (398 total runs).
- The Dodgers are the top team in baseball this season with a .328 on-base percentage.
- No team has a better batting average than the .261 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.
- The Rockies rank 13th in the league with 363 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Freddie Freeman has 25 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 40 walks while batting .302.
- Of all MLB hitters, Freeman is 16th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.
- Trea Turner has 60 RBI while hitting .311. Both team-highs.
- Turner is 57th in home runs and fifth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Mookie Betts has 17 home runs, best in the lineup.
- Smith is batting .256 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 30 walks.
Rockies Impact Players
- Cron leads Colorado in batting average (.297), home runs (20) and runs batted in (65) this season.
- Cron is ninth in homers and second in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Charlie Blackmon has 78 hits and an OBP of .320 to go with a slugging percentage of .470 this season.
- Blackmon ranks 39th among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 29th in RBI.
- Brendan Rodgers is slashing .262/.318/.432 this season for the Rockies.
- Connor Joe has 77 hits and an OBP of .372 to go with a slugging percentage of .393 this season.
Dodgers and Rockies Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/30/2022
Padres
W 3-1
Home
7/1/2022
Padres
W 5-1
Home
7/2/2022
Padres
W 7-2
Home
7/3/2022
Padres
L 4-2
Home
7/4/2022
Rockies
W 5-3
Home
7/5/2022
Rockies
-
Home
7/6/2022
Rockies
-
Home
7/7/2022
Cubs
-
Home
7/8/2022
Cubs
-
Home
7/9/2022
Cubs
-
Home
7/10/2022
Cubs
-
Home
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/29/2022
Dodgers
L 8-4
Home
7/1/2022
Diamondbacks
L 9-3
Home
7/2/2022
Diamondbacks
W 11-7
Home
7/3/2022
Diamondbacks
W 6-5
Home
7/4/2022
Dodgers
L 5-3
Away
7/5/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
7/6/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
7/7/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
7/8/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
7/9/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
7/10/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
