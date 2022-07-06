How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 7/5/2022

Jul 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) runs after hitting a single against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies and C.J. Cron take the field in the second game of a three-game series against Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers, on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Tuesday, July 5, 2022 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Dodgers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Dodgers' .252 batting average is seventh-best in MLB.

The Dodgers have the No. 2 offense in MLB play scoring five runs per game (398 total runs).

The Dodgers are the top team in baseball this season with a .328 on-base percentage.

No team has a better batting average than the .261 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.

The Rockies rank 13th in the league with 363 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

Dodgers Impact Players

Freddie Freeman has 25 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 40 walks while batting .302.

Of all MLB hitters, Freeman is 16th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.

Trea Turner has 60 RBI while hitting .311. Both team-highs.

Turner is 57th in home runs and fifth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Mookie Betts has 17 home runs, best in the lineup.

Smith is batting .256 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 30 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

Cron leads Colorado in batting average (.297), home runs (20) and runs batted in (65) this season.

Cron is ninth in homers and second in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Charlie Blackmon has 78 hits and an OBP of .320 to go with a slugging percentage of .470 this season.

Blackmon ranks 39th among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 29th in RBI.

Brendan Rodgers is slashing .262/.318/.432 this season for the Rockies.

Connor Joe has 77 hits and an OBP of .372 to go with a slugging percentage of .393 this season.

Dodgers and Rockies Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/30/2022 Padres W 3-1 Home 7/1/2022 Padres W 5-1 Home 7/2/2022 Padres W 7-2 Home 7/3/2022 Padres L 4-2 Home 7/4/2022 Rockies W 5-3 Home 7/5/2022 Rockies - Home 7/6/2022 Rockies - Home 7/7/2022 Cubs - Home 7/8/2022 Cubs - Home 7/9/2022 Cubs - Home 7/10/2022 Cubs - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/29/2022 Dodgers L 8-4 Home 7/1/2022 Diamondbacks L 9-3 Home 7/2/2022 Diamondbacks W 11-7 Home 7/3/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-5 Home 7/4/2022 Dodgers L 5-3 Away 7/5/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/6/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/7/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/8/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/9/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/10/2022 Diamondbacks - Away

