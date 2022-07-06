How to Watch Rockies at Dodgers: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The Dodgers go for their second straight win on Tuesday when they host the Rockies in the second of a three-game series

The Los Angeles Dodgers avoided losing their second straight game when they knocked off the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Monday.

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers Today:

Game Date: July 5, 2022

Game Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

The Dodgers were coming off a loss to the Padres, but bounced back with the win against the division-rival Rockies.

The Dodgers have now won five of their last six and have moved four and a half games up on the second-place Padres.

Tuesday they will send Mitch White to the mound looking to clinch the series win. White is 1-1 on the season with a 3.93 ERA.

The Rockies will counter with German Marquez as they look to even the series. Marquez is 4-6 with a 5.89 ERA on the season. The Rockies lost his last start but had won the previous five starts.

Tuesday they will look to win another one of his starts as they try and keep the possibility of winning their third straight series.

The Rockies won two of three from the Dodgers last week at home and are looking to do it again, but need a win on Tuesday.

