The Diamondbacks will look for their third win in a row with a win over the visiting Giants Wednesday night.

The Diamondbacks (37-44) will look to pick up the third and final win of their series with the Giants (40-39) in Arizona tonight. The D-Backs picked up games one and two so far with scores of 8-3 and 6-2 respectively.

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks Today:

Game Date: July 6, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

In yesterday's game, Joc Pederson's sac fly to left put the Giants on the board first. Geraldo Perdomo's RBI single in the bottom of the fifth tied things up, however. Austin Wynn's RBI single regained the lead for the Giants in the top of the seventh.

In the bottom of the eighth, Josh Rojas was able to tie things back up when he scored on a wild pitch from Dominic Leone. Buddy Kennedy gave the D-Backs their first lead of the game with a sac fly and the scoring didn't stop there. Daulton Varsho stepped up to the plate and crushed a three-run homer to put Arizona up by four.

Tonight, the Diamondbacks will look to complete the sweep with one last win in the series to pick up another game and close the gap between them and the Giants who are currently in third place in the NL West.

The Giants have a four-game lead over Arizona right now, but will look to pick up the win to close the gap with the second place Padres.

