Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 4, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) rounds third base to score a run on an RBI single by right fielder Kyle Tucker (not pictured) during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros and Yuli Gurriel will hit the field against the Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 6, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Astros vs. Royals Batting Stats

  • The Astros' .241 batting average ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Astros have the No. 14 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (359 total runs).
  • The Astros are eighth in the league with an on-base percentage of .320.
  • The Royals' .240 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
  • The Royals have scored 309 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Royals have an OBP of .306 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 25 home runs and 58 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .313.
  • Alvarez's home runs rank him second in MLB, and he ranks seventh in RBI.
  • Kyle Tucker is batting .259 with 11 doubles, 16 home runs and 38 walks.
  • Tucker ranks 23rd in home runs and ninth in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Alex Bregman has 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 46 walks while batting .244.
  • Jose Altuve is batting .278 with 15 doubles, 16 home runs and 29 walks.

Royals Impact Players

  • Whit Merrifield is batting .234 with three home runs and 33 RBI for Kansas City this season.
  • In all of baseball, Merrifield is 252nd in homers and 102nd in RBI.
  • Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in home runs (12) and runs batted in (42) this season while batting .236.
  • Among all major league hitters, Witt Jr. is 53rd in homers and 44th in RBI.
  • Andrew Benintendi's batting average of .313 leads all Kansas City hitters this season.
  • Hunter Dozier is batting .263 with an OBP of .325 and a slugging percentage of .432 this season.

Astros and Royals Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/1/2022

Angels

W 8-1

Home

7/2/2022

Angels

W 9-1

Home

7/3/2022

Angels

W 4-2

Home

7/4/2022

Royals

W 7-6

Home

7/5/2022

Royals

W 9-7

Home

7/6/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/7/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/8/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/9/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/10/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/12/2022

Angels

-

Away

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/1/2022

Tigers

W 3-1

Away

7/2/2022

Tigers

L 4-3

Away

7/3/2022

Tigers

W 7-4

Away

7/4/2022

Astros

L 7-6

Away

7/5/2022

Astros

L 9-7

Away

7/6/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/7/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/8/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/9/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/10/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/11/2022

Tigers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Kansas City Royals at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

