How to Watch Royals at Astros: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Astros keep rolling with eight straight wins as they face the Royals on Wednesday, who have lost three of four.

The Houston Astros (53-27) are running away with the American League West, as they've opened a 13-and-a-half-game lead during their current eight-game winning streak. On Wednesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston, they play the third game of a four-game set with the Kansas City Royals (29-50), who have dropped two straight and three of four.

How to Watch Kansas City Royals at Houston Astros Today:

Game Date: July 6, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream the Kansas City Royals at Houston Astros game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Astros took the lead on Tuesday by scoring three runs in the fifth inning on a solo homer from rookie Jeremy Peña and a two-run blast by Alex Bregman and held on for a 9-7 victory. Aledmys Díaz and Jordan Álvarez also homered for Houston, with Álvarez's shot his 25th of the season as he leads the majors in slugging and OPS.

MJ Melendez and Bobby Witt Jr. homered for Kansas City.

On Wednesday, the Astros are set to start right-hander Cristian Javier. In 11 starts and 15 appearances, he is 6-3 with a 2.58 ERA and 0.962 WHIP in 69.2 innings with 95 strikeouts. He has won three straight starts, including Friday against the Angels when he fanned 14 in seven innings while allowing only one hit, a solo home run.

The Royals will go with right-hander Brad Keller for his 16th start. He is 3-9 with a 4.24 ERA and 1.329 WHIP in 85 innings. Keller has won two of his last three starts, including Friday at Detroit, where he scattered five hits in six shutout innings.

The series wraps up Thursday afternoon. Houston is 4-1 against Kansas City this season.

