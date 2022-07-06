How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

Skip to main content

Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 4, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) rounds third base to score a run on an RBI single by right fielder Kyle Tucker (not pictured) during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros and Kansas City Royals will send Cristian Javier and Brad Keller, respectively, out for the start when the two squads square off on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Royals Batting Stats

  • The Astros rank 15th in the majors with a .241 batting average.
  • The Astros have the No. 14 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (359 total runs).
  • The Astros' .320 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in baseball.
  • The Royals' .240 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
  • The Royals have scored 309 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Royals have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.306).

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros with 25 home runs and 58 runs batted in, while recording a team-high batting average of .313.
  • Alvarez's home runs rank him second in baseball, and he ranks seventh in RBI.
  • Kyle Tucker is batting .259 with 11 doubles, 16 home runs and 38 walks.
  • Tucker is 23rd in home runs and ninth in RBI so far this season.
  • Alex Bregman has 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 46 walks while batting .244.
  • Jose Altuve is hitting .278 with 15 doubles, 16 home runs and 29 walks.

Royals Impact Players

  • Whit Merrifield is batting .234 with three home runs and 33 RBI for Kansas City this season.
  • Merrifield's home run total places him 252nd in the majors, and he ranks 101st in RBI.
  • Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in home runs (12) and runs batted in (42) this season while batting .236.
  • Witt Jr. is 51st in homers and 43rd in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
  • Andrew Benintendi's batting average of .313 leads all Kansas City hitters this season.
  • Hunter Dozier has 68 hits and an OBP of .325 to go with a slugging percentage of .432 this season.

Astros and Royals Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/1/2022

Angels

W 8-1

Home

7/2/2022

Angels

W 9-1

Home

7/3/2022

Angels

W 4-2

Home

7/4/2022

Royals

W 7-6

Home

7/5/2022

Royals

W 9-7

Home

7/6/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/7/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/8/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/9/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/10/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/12/2022

Angels

-

Away

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/1/2022

Tigers

W 3-1

Away

7/2/2022

Tigers

L 4-3

Away

7/3/2022

Tigers

W 7-4

Away

7/4/2022

Astros

L 7-6

Away

7/5/2022

Astros

L 9-7

Away

7/6/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/7/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/8/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/9/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/10/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/11/2022

Tigers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Kansas City Royals at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
