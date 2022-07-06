How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/5/2022

Jul 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) runs after hitting a single against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

German Marquez will take the mound for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Justin Turner on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Tuesday, July 5, 2022 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dodgers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Dodgers are seventh in the majors with a .252 batting average.

The Dodgers have the No. 2 offense in baseball scoring 5.0 runs per game (398 total runs).

The Dodgers are the top team in baseball this season with a .328 on-base percentage.

The Rockies rank first in the majors with a .261 team batting average.

The Rockies have scored 363 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Rockies have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

Dodgers Impact Players

Freddie Freeman is batting .302 with 25 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 40 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .384.

Freeman's home runs rank him 72nd in MLB, and he ranks 19th in RBI.

Trea Turner has 60 runs batted in while hitting .311. Each pace his team.

Including all major league batters, Trea Turner ranks 57th in homers and fifth in RBI.

Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 17 long balls.

Will Smith is hitting .256 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 30 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 20, runs batted in with 65 and his batting average of .297 is also best on his team.

Among all batters in the big leagues, Cron is ninth in homers and second in RBI.

Charlie Blackmon has collected 78 hits this season and has an OBP of .320. He's slugging .470 on the year.

Blackmon is currently 39th in home runs and 29th in RBI in the major leagues.

Brendan Rodgers is slashing .262/.318/.432 this season for the Rockies.

Connor Joe has 77 hits and an OBP of .372 to go with a slugging percentage of .393 this season.

Dodgers and Rockies Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/30/2022 Padres W 3-1 Home 7/1/2022 Padres W 5-1 Home 7/2/2022 Padres W 7-2 Home 7/3/2022 Padres L 4-2 Home 7/4/2022 Rockies W 5-3 Home 7/5/2022 Rockies - Home 7/6/2022 Rockies - Home 7/7/2022 Cubs - Home 7/8/2022 Cubs - Home 7/9/2022 Cubs - Home 7/10/2022 Cubs - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/29/2022 Dodgers L 8-4 Home 7/1/2022 Diamondbacks L 9-3 Home 7/2/2022 Diamondbacks W 11-7 Home 7/3/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-5 Home 7/4/2022 Dodgers L 5-3 Away 7/5/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/6/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/7/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/8/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/9/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/10/2022 Diamondbacks - Away

