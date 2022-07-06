How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

Skip to main content

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 5, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) runs to third base around Chicago Cubs second baseman David Bote (13) during the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs will hit the field against the Milwaukee Brewers and starter Corbin Burnes on Wednesday. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET at American Family Field.

Brewers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 6, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Brewers vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Brewers rank 23rd in the majors with a .235 batting average.
  • The Brewers have the No. 8 offense in baseball scoring 4.6 runs per game (382 total runs).
  • The Brewers' .315 on-base percentage ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Cubs rank ninth in MLB with a .249 team batting average.
  • The Cubs have scored the 15th-most runs in the league this season with 357 (4.4 per game).
  • The Cubs have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks second in MLB.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Rowdy Tellez has put up a team-leading 17 home runs and has driven in 55 runs.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Tellez's home runs place him 16th, and his RBI tally puts him 10th.
  • Christian Yelich has a club-leading .251 batting average.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Yelich is 104th in home runs and 121st in RBI.
  • Willy Adames is hitting .207 with 11 doubles, 16 home runs and 24 walks.
  • Andrew McCutchen is hitting .249 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Willson Contreras has been key for Chicago with 13 home runs, 35 RBI and a batting average of .274 this season.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Contreras is 41st in home runs and 81st in RBI.
  • Happ is batting .283 to lead Chicago, while adding eight homers and 38 runs batted in this season.
  • Happ is 104th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 63rd in RBI.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads the club in homers (17) and runs batted in (45) this season.
  • Nico Hoerner is batting .307 with an OBP of .346 and a slugging percentage of .420 this season.

Brewers and Cubs Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/1/2022

Pirates

W 19-2

Away

7/2/2022

Pirates

L 7-4

Away

7/3/2022

Pirates

W 2-0

Away

7/4/2022

Cubs

W 5-2

Home

7/5/2022

Cubs

L 8-3

Home

7/6/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/8/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/9/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/10/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/12/2022

Twins

-

Away

7/13/2022

Twins

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/1/2022

Red Sox

W 6-5

Home

7/2/2022

Red Sox

W 3-1

Home

7/3/2022

Red Sox

L 4-2

Home

7/4/2022

Brewers

L 5-2

Away

7/5/2022

Brewers

W 8-3

Away

7/6/2022

Brewers

-

Away

7/7/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/8/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/9/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/10/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/12/2022

Orioles

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Jul 5, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) runs to third base around Chicago Cubs second baseman David Bote (13) during the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
