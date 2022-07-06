How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

Jul 5, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) runs to third base around Chicago Cubs second baseman David Bote (13) during the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs will hit the field against the Milwaukee Brewers and starter Corbin Burnes on Wednesday. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET at American Family Field.

Brewers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Wednesday, July 6, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brewers vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Brewers rank 23rd in the majors with a .235 batting average.

The Brewers have the No. 8 offense in baseball scoring 4.6 runs per game (382 total runs).

The Brewers' .315 on-base percentage ranks 16th in the league.

The Cubs rank ninth in MLB with a .249 team batting average.

The Cubs have scored the 15th-most runs in the league this season with 357 (4.4 per game).

The Cubs have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks second in MLB.

Brewers Impact Players

Rowdy Tellez has put up a team-leading 17 home runs and has driven in 55 runs.

Among all hitters in the majors, Tellez's home runs place him 16th, and his RBI tally puts him 10th.

Christian Yelich has a club-leading .251 batting average.

Of all MLB hitters, Yelich is 104th in home runs and 121st in RBI.

Willy Adames is hitting .207 with 11 doubles, 16 home runs and 24 walks.

Andrew McCutchen is hitting .249 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

Willson Contreras has been key for Chicago with 13 home runs, 35 RBI and a batting average of .274 this season.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Contreras is 41st in home runs and 81st in RBI.

Happ is batting .283 to lead Chicago, while adding eight homers and 38 runs batted in this season.

Happ is 104th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 63rd in RBI.

Patrick Wisdom leads the club in homers (17) and runs batted in (45) this season.

Nico Hoerner is batting .307 with an OBP of .346 and a slugging percentage of .420 this season.

Brewers and Cubs Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/1/2022 Pirates W 19-2 Away 7/2/2022 Pirates L 7-4 Away 7/3/2022 Pirates W 2-0 Away 7/4/2022 Cubs W 5-2 Home 7/5/2022 Cubs L 8-3 Home 7/6/2022 Cubs - Home 7/8/2022 Pirates - Home 7/9/2022 Pirates - Home 7/10/2022 Pirates - Home 7/12/2022 Twins - Away 7/13/2022 Twins - Away

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/1/2022 Red Sox W 6-5 Home 7/2/2022 Red Sox W 3-1 Home 7/3/2022 Red Sox L 4-2 Home 7/4/2022 Brewers L 5-2 Away 7/5/2022 Brewers W 8-3 Away 7/6/2022 Brewers - Away 7/7/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/8/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/9/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/10/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/12/2022 Orioles - Home

