How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

Skip to main content

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 3, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates with left fielder Leury Garcia (28) after the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 3, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates with left fielder Leury Garcia (28) after the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins will play on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET, with Jose Abreu and Byron Buxton among those expected to step up at the plate.

White Sox vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Twins Batting Stats

  • The White Sox rank fifth in MLB with a .254 batting average.
  • The White Sox have the No. 22 offense in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (333 total runs).
  • The White Sox's .309 on-base percentage is 19th in the league.
  • The Twins rank sixth in MLB with a .252 team batting average.
  • The Twins have scored 378 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Twins have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Abreu has launched a team-high 10 home runs.
  • In all of baseball, Abreu ranks 73rd in home runs and 69th in RBI.
  • Luis Robert has driven in the most runs for the White Sox with 40 runs batted in.
  • Robert is 104th in homers and 53rd in RBI so far this year.
  • Andrew Vaughn leads the White Sox's lineup with a .291 batting average.
  • Tim Anderson is hitting .320 with 10 doubles, five home runs and nine walks.

Twins Impact Players

  • Luis Arraez leads Minnesota with a batting average of .346. He's also hit four home runs with 28 RBI.
  • Among all batters in the big leagues, Arraez is 222nd in homers and 139th in RBI.
  • Buxton's 22 home runs are most among Minnesota batters. He's driven in 40 runs this season while slugging .564.
  • Buxton is fifth in home runs and 53rd in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
  • Max Kepler has 58 hits this season and a slash line of .235/.345/.397.
  • Jorge Polanco is a key run producer for Minnesota with a .237 average, 10 homers and 41 RBI.

White Sox and Twins Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/1/2022

Giants

W 1-0

Away

7/2/2022

Giants

W 5-3

Away

7/3/2022

Giants

W 13-4

Away

7/4/2022

Twins

L 6-3

Home

7/5/2022

Twins

L 8-2

Home

7/6/2022

Twins

-

Home

7/7/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/8/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/9/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/10/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/11/2022

Guardians

-

Away

Twins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/1/2022

Orioles

W 3-2

Home

7/2/2022

Orioles

W 4-3

Home

7/3/2022

Orioles

L 3-1

Home

7/4/2022

White Sox

W 6-3

Away

7/5/2022

White Sox

W 8-2

Away

7/6/2022

White Sox

-

Away

7/8/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/9/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/10/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/12/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/13/2022

Brewers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 5, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) runs to third base around Chicago Cubs second baseman David Bote (13) during the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Jul 5, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) runs to third base around Chicago Cubs second baseman David Bote (13) during the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates with left fielder Leury Garcia (28) after the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates with left fielder Leury Garcia (28) after the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Jul 5, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) runs to third base around Chicago Cubs second baseman David Bote (13) during the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Brewers: Stream MLB Live, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas13 minutes ago
USATSI_18641968
MLB

How to Watch Twins at White Sox: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Christine Brown13 minutes ago
AP22175014267196
SI Guide

The Chet Show is Here

By Kevin Sweeney43 minutes ago
Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Charley Hoffman plays a shot from the fairway of the fourth hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Charley Hoffman at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Nick Watney plays from the 13th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Nick Watney at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy