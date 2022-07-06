How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins will play on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET, with Jose Abreu and Byron Buxton among those expected to step up at the plate.
White Sox vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 6, 2022
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
White Sox vs. Twins Batting Stats
- The White Sox rank fifth in MLB with a .254 batting average.
- The White Sox have the No. 22 offense in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (333 total runs).
- The White Sox's .309 on-base percentage is 19th in the league.
- The Twins rank sixth in MLB with a .252 team batting average.
- The Twins have scored 378 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Twins have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.
White Sox Impact Players
- Abreu has launched a team-high 10 home runs.
- In all of baseball, Abreu ranks 73rd in home runs and 69th in RBI.
- Luis Robert has driven in the most runs for the White Sox with 40 runs batted in.
- Robert is 104th in homers and 53rd in RBI so far this year.
- Andrew Vaughn leads the White Sox's lineup with a .291 batting average.
- Tim Anderson is hitting .320 with 10 doubles, five home runs and nine walks.
Twins Impact Players
- Luis Arraez leads Minnesota with a batting average of .346. He's also hit four home runs with 28 RBI.
- Among all batters in the big leagues, Arraez is 222nd in homers and 139th in RBI.
- Buxton's 22 home runs are most among Minnesota batters. He's driven in 40 runs this season while slugging .564.
- Buxton is fifth in home runs and 53rd in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
- Max Kepler has 58 hits this season and a slash line of .235/.345/.397.
- Jorge Polanco is a key run producer for Minnesota with a .237 average, 10 homers and 41 RBI.
White Sox and Twins Schedules
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/1/2022
Giants
W 1-0
Away
7/2/2022
Giants
W 5-3
Away
7/3/2022
Giants
W 13-4
Away
7/4/2022
Twins
L 6-3
Home
7/5/2022
Twins
L 8-2
Home
7/6/2022
Twins
-
Home
7/7/2022
Tigers
-
Home
7/8/2022
Tigers
-
Home
7/9/2022
Tigers
-
Home
7/10/2022
Tigers
-
Home
7/11/2022
Guardians
-
Away
Twins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/1/2022
Orioles
W 3-2
Home
7/2/2022
Orioles
W 4-3
Home
7/3/2022
Orioles
L 3-1
Home
7/4/2022
White Sox
W 6-3
Away
7/5/2022
White Sox
W 8-2
Away
7/6/2022
White Sox
-
Away
7/8/2022
Rangers
-
Away
7/9/2022
Rangers
-
Away
7/10/2022
Rangers
-
Away
7/12/2022
Brewers
-
Home
7/13/2022
Brewers
-
Home
