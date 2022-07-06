How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

Jul 3, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates with left fielder Leury Garcia (28) after the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins will play on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET, with Jose Abreu and Byron Buxton among those expected to step up at the plate.

White Sox vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Wednesday, July 6, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

White Sox vs. Twins Batting Stats

The White Sox rank fifth in MLB with a .254 batting average.

The White Sox have the No. 22 offense in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (333 total runs).

The White Sox's .309 on-base percentage is 19th in the league.

The Twins rank sixth in MLB with a .252 team batting average.

The Twins have scored 378 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Twins have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

Abreu has launched a team-high 10 home runs.

In all of baseball, Abreu ranks 73rd in home runs and 69th in RBI.

Luis Robert has driven in the most runs for the White Sox with 40 runs batted in.

Robert is 104th in homers and 53rd in RBI so far this year.

Andrew Vaughn leads the White Sox's lineup with a .291 batting average.

Tim Anderson is hitting .320 with 10 doubles, five home runs and nine walks.

Twins Impact Players

Luis Arraez leads Minnesota with a batting average of .346. He's also hit four home runs with 28 RBI.

Among all batters in the big leagues, Arraez is 222nd in homers and 139th in RBI.

Buxton's 22 home runs are most among Minnesota batters. He's driven in 40 runs this season while slugging .564.

Buxton is fifth in home runs and 53rd in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.

Max Kepler has 58 hits this season and a slash line of .235/.345/.397.

Jorge Polanco is a key run producer for Minnesota with a .237 average, 10 homers and 41 RBI.

White Sox and Twins Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/1/2022 Giants W 1-0 Away 7/2/2022 Giants W 5-3 Away 7/3/2022 Giants W 13-4 Away 7/4/2022 Twins L 6-3 Home 7/5/2022 Twins L 8-2 Home 7/6/2022 Twins - Home 7/7/2022 Tigers - Home 7/8/2022 Tigers - Home 7/9/2022 Tigers - Home 7/10/2022 Tigers - Home 7/11/2022 Guardians - Away

Twins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/1/2022 Orioles W 3-2 Home 7/2/2022 Orioles W 4-3 Home 7/3/2022 Orioles L 3-1 Home 7/4/2022 White Sox W 6-3 Away 7/5/2022 White Sox W 8-2 Away 7/6/2022 White Sox - Away 7/8/2022 Rangers - Away 7/9/2022 Rangers - Away 7/10/2022 Rangers - Away 7/12/2022 Brewers - Home 7/13/2022 Brewers - Home

