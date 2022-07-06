How to Watch Twins at White Sox: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The Twins look to make it three in a row and conclude their series with the White Sox with a sweep.

The Minnesota Twins and White Sox will play the final game of their three-game series today in Chicago. The Twins currently lead the series 2-0 after a 6-3 win in game one and an 8-2 win in game two.

How to Watch Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox Today:

Game Date: July 6, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago 4K

Live stream Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Minnesota is still playing strong as the halfway point in the season is approached. The Twins are leading the AL Central and have a four-and-a-half-game lead over the second-place Guardians. The White Sox are just behind the Guardians and trail by two games.

In their last 10 games, the Twins have a 6-4 record and will look to not only make it three wins in a row today, but they will also look to complete the sweep over the White Sox.

The White Sox have a 5-5 record over the last 10 games. Prior to this series with the Twins, they swept the Giants. This afternoon, the Sox will look to avoid the sweep and pick up a win before hosting the Tigers for a four-game series.

The Twins will look to Joe Ryan on the mound today. Ryan has a record of 6-3 on the season with a 3.00 ERA. The White Sox will give Lance Lynn the start. Lynn is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA this season so he will certainly be looking to improve upon that.

Regional restrictions may apply.