How to Watch Twins at White Sox: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Twins look to make it three in a row and conclude their series with the White Sox with a sweep.

The Minnesota Twins and White Sox will play the final game of their three-game series today in Chicago. The Twins currently lead the series 2-0 after a 6-3 win in game one and an 8-2 win in game two. 

How to Watch Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox Today:

Game Date: July 6, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago 4K

Live stream Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Minnesota is still playing strong as the halfway point in the season is approached. The Twins are leading the AL Central and have a four-and-a-half-game lead over the second-place Guardians. The White Sox are just behind the Guardians and trail by two games.

In their last 10 games, the Twins have a 6-4 record and will look to not only make it three wins in a row today, but they will also look to complete the sweep over the White Sox. 

The White Sox have a 5-5 record over the last 10 games. Prior to this series with the Twins, they swept the Giants. This afternoon, the Sox will look to avoid the sweep and pick up a win before hosting the Tigers for a four-game series. 

The Twins will look to Joe Ryan on the mound today. Ryan has a record of 6-3 on the season with a 3.00 ERA. The White Sox will give Lance Lynn the start. Lynn is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA this season so he will certainly be looking to improve upon that. 

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago 4K
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
