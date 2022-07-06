How to Watch Mets at Reds: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Mets failed to clinch a series win against the last-place Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday when they were shut out in a 1-0 loss.
How to Watch New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds Today:
Game Date: July 6, 2022
Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: SportsNet NY
The Mets had won the opener 8-3 and despite outhitting the Reds 6-4 on Tuesday, they couldn't scratch across a run.
Max Scherzer pitched six great innings in his return from the IL, giving up just two hits and striking out 11. He got the no-decision, though, as he left with the game tied at zero.
The Reds would finally win the game in the bottom of the ninth when Mike Moustakas hit a sacrifice fly to drive in the games only run.
The Red now have a shot at getting their second straight big series win if they can get a victory on Wednesday night.
They will send Graham Ashcraft to the mound looking to get that win. Ashcroft is 4-2 with a 4.53 ERA. The Reds have won six of his eight starts this year, but has lost two of his last three.
