How to Watch Mets at Reds: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mets and Reds play the rubber-match of their three-game series on Wednesday in Cincinnati.

The New York Mets failed to clinch a series win against the last-place Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday when they were shut out in a 1-0 loss.

How to Watch New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds Today:

Game Date: July 6, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

Live stream New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds on fuboTV:

The Mets had won the opener 8-3 and despite outhitting the Reds 6-4 on Tuesday, they couldn't scratch across a run.

Max Scherzer pitched six great innings in his return from the IL, giving up just two hits and striking out 11. He got the no-decision, though, as he left with the game tied at zero.

The Reds would finally win the game in the bottom of the ninth when Mike Moustakas hit a sacrifice fly to drive in the games only run.

The Red now have a shot at getting their second straight big series win if they can get a victory on Wednesday night.

They will send Graham Ashcraft to the mound looking to get that win. Ashcroft is 4-2 with a 4.53 ERA. The Reds have won six of his eight starts this year, but has lost two of his last three.

How To Watch

July
6
2022

New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
