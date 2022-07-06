How to Watch New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
David Peterson gets the start for the New York Mets on Wednesday against Brandon Drury and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.
Mets vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 6, 2022
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Mets vs. Reds Batting Stats
- The Mets rank fourth in MLB with a .255 batting average.
- The Mets are the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.7 runs per game (384 total).
- The Mets' .326 on-base percentage ranks second-best in the league.
- The Reds' .238 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.
- The Reds rank 19th in the league with 340 total runs scored this season.
- The Reds have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).
Mets Impact Players
- Pete Alonso paces the Mets in home runs (22) and runs batted in (69).
- Including all hitters in baseball, Alonso is fifth in home runs and first in RBI.
- Francisco Lindor is batting .244 with 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks.
- Lindor ranks 41st in home runs and eighth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Starling Marte is hitting .284 with 16 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 16 walks.
- Jeff McNeil leads the Mets with a team-high batting average of .319.
Reds Impact Players
- Drury is batting .262 this season with a team-high 17 home runs and 45 RBI.
- In all of MLB, Drury is 16th in homers and 29th in RBI.
- Tommy Pham has collected 66 hits this season and has an OBP of .342. He's slugging .418 on the year.
- Among all MLB batters, Pham is 62nd in homers and 89th in RBI.
- Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati with a .284 batting average while slugging five homers and driving in 39 runs.
- Joey Votto is batting .210 with an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .374 this season.
Mets and Reds Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/1/2022
Rangers
W 4-3
Home
7/2/2022
Rangers
L 7-3
Home
7/3/2022
Rangers
W 4-1
Home
7/4/2022
Reds
W 7-4
Away
7/5/2022
Reds
L 1-0
Away
7/6/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/7/2022
Marlins
-
Home
7/8/2022
Marlins
-
Home
7/9/2022
Marlins
-
Home
7/10/2022
Marlins
-
Home
7/11/2022
Braves
-
Away
Reds
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/1/2022
Braves
L 9-1
Home
7/2/2022
Braves
L 4-1
Home
7/3/2022
Braves
W 4-3
Home
7/4/2022
Mets
L 7-4
Home
7/5/2022
Mets
W 1-0
Home
7/6/2022
Mets
-
Home
7/7/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/7/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/8/2022
Rays
-
Home
7/9/2022
Rays
-
Home
7/10/2022
Rays
-
Home
