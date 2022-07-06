How to Watch New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 29, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) reacts as he walks off the field after striking out to end the game against the Houston Astros at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 29, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) reacts as he walks off the field after striking out to end the game against the Houston Astros at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

David Peterson gets the start for the New York Mets on Wednesday against Brandon Drury and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

Mets vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Reds Batting Stats

  • The Mets rank fourth in MLB with a .255 batting average.
  • The Mets are the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.7 runs per game (384 total).
  • The Mets' .326 on-base percentage ranks second-best in the league.
  • The Reds' .238 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.
  • The Reds rank 19th in the league with 340 total runs scored this season.
  • The Reds have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso paces the Mets in home runs (22) and runs batted in (69).
  • Including all hitters in baseball, Alonso is fifth in home runs and first in RBI.
  • Francisco Lindor is batting .244 with 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks.
  • Lindor ranks 41st in home runs and eighth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Starling Marte is hitting .284 with 16 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 16 walks.
  • Jeff McNeil leads the Mets with a team-high batting average of .319.

Reds Impact Players

  • Drury is batting .262 this season with a team-high 17 home runs and 45 RBI.
  • In all of MLB, Drury is 16th in homers and 29th in RBI.
  • Tommy Pham has collected 66 hits this season and has an OBP of .342. He's slugging .418 on the year.
  • Among all MLB batters, Pham is 62nd in homers and 89th in RBI.
  • Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati with a .284 batting average while slugging five homers and driving in 39 runs.
  • Joey Votto is batting .210 with an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .374 this season.

Mets and Reds Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/1/2022

Rangers

W 4-3

Home

7/2/2022

Rangers

L 7-3

Home

7/3/2022

Rangers

W 4-1

Home

7/4/2022

Reds

W 7-4

Away

7/5/2022

Reds

L 1-0

Away

7/6/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/7/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/8/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/9/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/10/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/11/2022

Braves

-

Away

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/1/2022

Braves

L 9-1

Home

7/2/2022

Braves

L 4-1

Home

7/3/2022

Braves

W 4-3

Home

7/4/2022

Mets

L 7-4

Home

7/5/2022

Mets

W 1-0

Home

7/6/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/7/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/7/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/8/2022

Rays

-

Home

7/9/2022

Rays

-

Home

7/10/2022

Rays

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
6
2022

New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
6:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 29, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) reacts as he walks off the field after striking out to end the game against the Houston Astros at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff43 seconds ago
Jun 29, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) reacts as he walks off the field after striking out to end the game against the Houston Astros at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff43 seconds ago
USATSI_18639356
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch RailRiders at Red Sox: Stream MiLB Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina10 minutes ago
USATSI_18642332
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Reds: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs10 minutes ago
USATSI_18594804
NBA

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Thunder: Stream NBA Summer League

By Kristofer Habbas46 minutes ago
May 22, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Philadelphia Union midfielder Daniel Gazdag (6) clears a ball with a header during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Philadelphia Union vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
WWE Wrestler Bobby Lashley posing over his opponent, Goldberg, at SummerSlam 2021.
WWE

WWE 2022 Events: Live TV schedule, Weekly Tour Dates

By Claire Kuwana2 hours ago
Jul 4, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) reacts to being called out on strikes in the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Jul 4, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) reacts to being called out on strikes in the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy