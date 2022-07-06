How to Watch Yankees at Pirates: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The Pirates look to pick up the sweep over the Yankees with a win at PNC Park on Wednesday night.

The Pittsburgh Pirates (33-47) did exactly what they set out to do yesterday when they beat the New York Yankees (58-23) for game one of their series. While the win didn't do too much in the way of moving teams in the standings, it did allow the Pirates to pick up a game and close the gap with the Cardinals.

How to Watch New York Yankees at Pittsburgh Pirates Today:

Game Date: July 6, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Live stream New York Yankees at Pittsburgh Pirates on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Pittsburgh got things moving in the bottom of the second inning with a solo home run from Daniel Vogelbach to take the early lead. In the bottom of the fourth, Jack Suwinski brought two runs home with a homer of his own to put the Pirates up 3-0.

Shortly after Suwinski's home run, Ben Gamel almost hit a solo shot of his own but it just missed going over the wall for a double. Nonetheless, he brought home the fourth run for the Pirates to extend their lead.

Aaron Judge finally put the Yankees on the board in the fifth with an RBI single, but that inning was short-lived for the Yankees.

In the bottom of the sixth, Oneil Cruz's sacrifice fly extended the lead back to four for the Pirates. Matt Carpenter was able to bring that lead back down to three runs with his RBI single in the eighth, but that's where the scoring would remain giving the Pirates a much needed win.

This evening, the Pirates will look to complete the sweep. Even if they can't pull it off, splitting with the best team in baseball is nothing to hang their heads at.

Regional restrictions may apply.