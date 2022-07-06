Skip to main content

How to Watch Yankees at Pirates: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pirates look to pick up the sweep over the Yankees with a win at PNC Park on Wednesday night.

The Pittsburgh Pirates (33-47) did exactly what they set out to do yesterday when they beat the New York Yankees (58-23) for game one of their series. While the win didn't do too much in the way of moving teams in the standings, it did allow the Pirates to pick up a game and close the gap with the Cardinals.

How to Watch New York Yankees at Pittsburgh Pirates Today:

Game Date: July 6, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Live stream New York Yankees at Pittsburgh Pirates on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Pittsburgh got things moving in the bottom of the second inning with a solo home run from Daniel Vogelbach to take the early lead. In the bottom of the fourth, Jack Suwinski brought two runs home with a homer of his own to put the Pirates up 3-0. 

Shortly after Suwinski's home run, Ben Gamel almost hit a solo shot of his own but it just missed going over the wall for a double. Nonetheless, he brought home the fourth run for the Pirates to extend their lead. 

Aaron Judge finally put the Yankees on the board in the fifth with an RBI single, but that inning was short-lived for the Yankees. 

In the bottom of the sixth, Oneil Cruz's sacrifice fly extended the lead back to four for the Pirates. Matt Carpenter was able to bring that lead back down to three runs with his RBI single in the eighth, but that's where the scoring would remain giving the Pirates a much needed win.

This evening, the Pirates will look to complete the sweep. Even if they can't pull it off, splitting with the best team in baseball is nothing to hang their heads at. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
6
2022

New York Yankees at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18642353
MLB

How to Watch Rays at Red Sox

By Adam Childs59 seconds ago
USATSI_18580669
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at South Bend Cubs: Stream MiLB Live

By Adam Childs59 seconds ago
Jul 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates win with left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) St. Louis Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Nationals vs Phillies: Stream MLB Live, TV channel

By Christine Brown59 seconds ago
USATSI_18642151
MLB

How to Watch Yankees at Pirates: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Christine Brown59 seconds ago
USATSI_18642249
MLB

How to Watch Cardinals at Braves: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson59 seconds ago
Jun 29, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) reacts as he walks off the field after striking out to end the game against the Houston Astros at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Jun 29, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) reacts as he walks off the field after striking out to end the game against the Houston Astros at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
USATSI_18642332
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Reds: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
USATSI_18639356
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch RailRiders at Red Sox: Stream MiLB Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy