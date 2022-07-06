How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

Skip to main content

New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 29, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrates with Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) after hitting a two run home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees face Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Wednesday. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Yankees vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Yankees' .237 batting average ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Yankees score the most runs in baseball (405 total, 5.0 per game).
  • The Yankees' .320 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in the league.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .222 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 296 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.
  • The Pirates have an OBP of just .290 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Judge paces the Yankees in home runs (29), runs batted in (60) and has posted a team-best batting average of .281.
  • Judge's home runs place him first in MLB, and he is fifth in RBI.
  • Anthony Rizzo is hitting .219 with 10 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 37 walks.
  • Rizzo is fifth in home runs and 16th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • DJ LeMahieu is hitting .265 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 39 walks.
  • Giancarlo Stanton is batting .237 with five doubles, 20 home runs and 31 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.256), home runs (15) and runs batted in (32) this season.
  • Reynolds is 29th in home runs and 111th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Hayes has collected 69 hits this season and has an OBP of .327. He's slugging .354 on the year.
  • Hayes is currently 252nd in home runs and 162nd in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Daniel Vogelbach has 48 hits this season and a slash line of .235/.335/.446.
  • Jack Suwinski has 44 hits and an OBP of .312 to go with a slugging percentage of .490 this season.

Yankees and Pirates Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/30/2022

Astros

L 2-1

Away

7/2/2022

Guardians

W 13-4

Away

7/2/2022

Guardians

W 6-1

Away

7/3/2022

Guardians

L 2-0

Away

7/5/2022

Pirates

L 5-2

Away

7/6/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/7/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/8/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/9/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/10/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/12/2022

Reds

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/30/2022

Brewers

W 8-7

Home

7/1/2022

Brewers

L 19-2

Home

7/2/2022

Brewers

W 7-4

Home

7/3/2022

Brewers

L 2-0

Home

7/5/2022

Yankees

W 5-2

Home

7/6/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/7/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/7/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/8/2022

Brewers

-

Away

7/9/2022

Brewers

-

Away

7/10/2022

Brewers

-

Away

How To Watch

July
6
2022

New York Yankees at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:05
PM/EST
