How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees face Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Wednesday. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 6, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Yankees vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Yankees' .237 batting average ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Yankees score the most runs in baseball (405 total, 5.0 per game).
- The Yankees' .320 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in the league.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .222 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
- The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 296 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.
- The Pirates have an OBP of just .290 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Yankees Impact Players
- Judge paces the Yankees in home runs (29), runs batted in (60) and has posted a team-best batting average of .281.
- Judge's home runs place him first in MLB, and he is fifth in RBI.
- Anthony Rizzo is hitting .219 with 10 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 37 walks.
- Rizzo is fifth in home runs and 16th in RBI in the big leagues.
- DJ LeMahieu is hitting .265 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 39 walks.
- Giancarlo Stanton is batting .237 with five doubles, 20 home runs and 31 walks.
Pirates Impact Players
- Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.256), home runs (15) and runs batted in (32) this season.
- Reynolds is 29th in home runs and 111th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- Hayes has collected 69 hits this season and has an OBP of .327. He's slugging .354 on the year.
- Hayes is currently 252nd in home runs and 162nd in RBI in the major leagues.
- Daniel Vogelbach has 48 hits this season and a slash line of .235/.335/.446.
- Jack Suwinski has 44 hits and an OBP of .312 to go with a slugging percentage of .490 this season.
Yankees and Pirates Schedules
Yankees
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/30/2022
Astros
L 2-1
Away
7/2/2022
Guardians
W 13-4
Away
7/2/2022
Guardians
W 6-1
Away
7/3/2022
Guardians
L 2-0
Away
7/5/2022
Pirates
L 5-2
Away
7/6/2022
Pirates
-
Away
7/7/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
7/8/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
7/9/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
7/10/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
7/12/2022
Reds
-
Home
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/30/2022
Brewers
W 8-7
Home
7/1/2022
Brewers
L 19-2
Home
7/2/2022
Brewers
W 7-4
Home
7/3/2022
Brewers
L 2-0
Home
7/5/2022
Yankees
W 5-2
Home
7/6/2022
Yankees
-
Home
7/7/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/7/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/8/2022
Brewers
-
Away
7/9/2022
Brewers
-
Away
7/10/2022
Brewers
-
Away
