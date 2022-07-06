How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 7/5/2022

Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 4, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) reacts after striking out in the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 4, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) reacts after striking out in the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Yusei Kikuchi gets the nod for the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday at Oakland Coliseum against Ramon Laureano and the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is set for 9:40 PM ET in this second game of a three-game series.

Blue Jays vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Blue Jays have the third-best batting average in the majors (.257).
  • The Blue Jays score the seventh-most runs in baseball (381 total, 4.7 per game).
  • The Blue Jays rank fourth in baseball with a .325 on-base percentage.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .212 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics have scored 260 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .274.

Blue Jays Impact Players

  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays in home runs (19) and runs batted in (53).
  • Including all major league hitters, Guerrero ranks 56th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.
  • Alejandro Kirk's .315 batting average leads his team.
  • Kirk is 72nd in homers and 97th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • George Springer has 12 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 30 walks while batting .254.
  • Bo Bichette has 20 doubles, 12 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .257.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Elvis Andrus leads Oakland in batting average (.228) this season while adding five home runs and 20 RBI.
  • In all of MLB, Andrus ranks 179th in homers and 204th in RBI.
  • Sean Murphy has collected 60 hits this season and has an OBP of .298. He's slugging .402 on the year.
  • Among all major league hitters, Murphy ranks 85th in homers and 97th in RBI.
  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 10 and runs batted in with 36.
  • Tony Kemp is batting .213 with an OBP of .296 and a slugging percentage of .273 this season.

Blue Jays and Athletics Schedules

Blue Jays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/1/2022

Rays

W 9-2

Home

7/2/2022

Rays

L 6-2

Home

7/2/2022

Rays

L 11-5

Home

7/3/2022

Rays

L 7-3

Home

7/4/2022

Athletics

L 5-1

Away

7/5/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/6/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/7/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/8/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/9/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/10/2022

Mariners

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/30/2022

Mariners

L 8-6

Away

7/1/2022

Mariners

W 3-1

Away

7/2/2022

Mariners

L 2-1

Away

7/3/2022

Mariners

L 2-1

Away

7/4/2022

Blue Jays

W 5-1

Home

7/5/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/6/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/8/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/9/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/10/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/11/2022

Rangers

-

Away

How To Watch

July
5
2022

Toronto Blue Jays at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:40
PM/EST
