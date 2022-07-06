How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 7/5/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Yusei Kikuchi gets the nod for the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday at Oakland Coliseum against Ramon Laureano and the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is set for 9:40 PM ET in this second game of a three-game series.
Blue Jays vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 5, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Blue Jays vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Blue Jays have the third-best batting average in the majors (.257).
- The Blue Jays score the seventh-most runs in baseball (381 total, 4.7 per game).
- The Blue Jays rank fourth in baseball with a .325 on-base percentage.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .212 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- The Athletics have scored 260 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .274.
Blue Jays Impact Players
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays in home runs (19) and runs batted in (53).
- Including all major league hitters, Guerrero ranks 56th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.
- Alejandro Kirk's .315 batting average leads his team.
- Kirk is 72nd in homers and 97th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- George Springer has 12 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 30 walks while batting .254.
- Bo Bichette has 20 doubles, 12 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .257.
Athletics Impact Players
- Elvis Andrus leads Oakland in batting average (.228) this season while adding five home runs and 20 RBI.
- In all of MLB, Andrus ranks 179th in homers and 204th in RBI.
- Sean Murphy has collected 60 hits this season and has an OBP of .298. He's slugging .402 on the year.
- Among all major league hitters, Murphy ranks 85th in homers and 97th in RBI.
- Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 10 and runs batted in with 36.
- Tony Kemp is batting .213 with an OBP of .296 and a slugging percentage of .273 this season.
Blue Jays and Athletics Schedules
Blue Jays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/1/2022
Rays
W 9-2
Home
7/2/2022
Rays
L 6-2
Home
7/2/2022
Rays
L 11-5
Home
7/3/2022
Rays
L 7-3
Home
7/4/2022
Athletics
L 5-1
Away
7/5/2022
Athletics
-
Away
7/6/2022
Athletics
-
Away
7/7/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/8/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/9/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/10/2022
Mariners
-
Away
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/30/2022
Mariners
L 8-6
Away
7/1/2022
Mariners
W 3-1
Away
7/2/2022
Mariners
L 2-1
Away
7/3/2022
Mariners
L 2-1
Away
7/4/2022
Blue Jays
W 5-1
Home
7/5/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
7/6/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
7/8/2022
Astros
-
Home
7/9/2022
Astros
-
Home
7/10/2022
Astros
-
Home
7/11/2022
Rangers
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
5
2022
Toronto Blue Jays at Oakland Athletics
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)