How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 7/5/2022

Yusei Kikuchi gets the nod for the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday at Oakland Coliseum against Ramon Laureano and the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is set for 9:40 PM ET in this second game of a three-game series.

Blue Jays vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Tuesday, July 5, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Blue Jays vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Blue Jays have the third-best batting average in the majors (.257).

The Blue Jays score the seventh-most runs in baseball (381 total, 4.7 per game).

The Blue Jays rank fourth in baseball with a .325 on-base percentage.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .212 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics have scored 260 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .274.

Blue Jays Impact Players

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays in home runs (19) and runs batted in (53).

Including all major league hitters, Guerrero ranks 56th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Alejandro Kirk's .315 batting average leads his team.

Kirk is 72nd in homers and 97th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

George Springer has 12 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 30 walks while batting .254.

Bo Bichette has 20 doubles, 12 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .257.

Athletics Impact Players

Elvis Andrus leads Oakland in batting average (.228) this season while adding five home runs and 20 RBI.

In all of MLB, Andrus ranks 179th in homers and 204th in RBI.

Sean Murphy has collected 60 hits this season and has an OBP of .298. He's slugging .402 on the year.

Among all major league hitters, Murphy ranks 85th in homers and 97th in RBI.

Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 10 and runs batted in with 36.

Tony Kemp is batting .213 with an OBP of .296 and a slugging percentage of .273 this season.

Blue Jays and Athletics Schedules

Blue Jays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/1/2022 Rays W 9-2 Home 7/2/2022 Rays L 6-2 Home 7/2/2022 Rays L 11-5 Home 7/3/2022 Rays L 7-3 Home 7/4/2022 Athletics L 5-1 Away 7/5/2022 Athletics - Away 7/6/2022 Athletics - Away 7/7/2022 Mariners - Away 7/8/2022 Mariners - Away 7/9/2022 Mariners - Away 7/10/2022 Mariners - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/30/2022 Mariners L 8-6 Away 7/1/2022 Mariners W 3-1 Away 7/2/2022 Mariners L 2-1 Away 7/3/2022 Mariners L 2-1 Away 7/4/2022 Blue Jays W 5-1 Home 7/5/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/6/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/8/2022 Astros - Home 7/9/2022 Astros - Home 7/10/2022 Astros - Home 7/11/2022 Rangers - Away

