How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 4, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) reacts to being called out on strikes in the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays will hit the field against the Oakland Athletics and projected starter James Kaprielian on Wednesday at Oakland Coliseum.

Blue Jays vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Blue Jays vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Blue Jays' .258 batting average is third-best in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays score the sixth-most runs in baseball (384 total, 4.7 per game).
  • The Blue Jays rank fifth in the league with a .325 on-base percentage.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .212 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 265 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.
  • The Athletics have an OBP of just .275 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Blue Jays Impact Players

  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a team-leading 19 home runs and has driven in 53 runs.
  • In all of baseball, Guerrero is 12th in homers and 13th in RBI.
  • Alejandro Kirk's .314 batting average is a team-high mark.
  • Kirk ranks 73rd in homers and 101st in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • George Springer is batting .250 with 12 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 30 walks.
  • Bo Bichette has 20 doubles, 12 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .257.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Elvis Andrus leads Oakland with a batting average of .225. He's also hit five home runs with 20 RBI.
  • Andrus is 183rd in home runs and 209th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Sean Murphy's batting average of .225 leads all Oakland hitters this season.
  • Murphy is currently 89th in homers and 89th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Seth Brown leads the club in homers (10) and runs batted in (36) this season.
  • Tony Kemp has 54 hits and an OBP of .296 to go with a slugging percentage of .273 this season.

Blue Jays and Athletics Schedules

Blue Jays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/2/2022

Rays

L 6-2

Home

7/2/2022

Rays

L 11-5

Home

7/3/2022

Rays

L 7-3

Home

7/4/2022

Athletics

L 5-1

Away

7/5/2022

Athletics

L 5-3

Away

7/6/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/7/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/8/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/9/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/10/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/12/2022

Phillies

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/1/2022

Mariners

W 3-1

Away

7/2/2022

Mariners

L 2-1

Away

7/3/2022

Mariners

L 2-1

Away

7/4/2022

Blue Jays

W 5-1

Home

7/5/2022

Blue Jays

W 5-3

Home

7/6/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/8/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/9/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/10/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/11/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/12/2022

Rangers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Toronto Blue Jays at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
3:37
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

MLB

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
