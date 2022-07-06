How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

Jul 2, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) reacts after striking out against the Miami Marlins during the eighth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Rhys Hoskins and the Philadelphia Phillies square off against Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:

Phillies vs. Nationals Batting Stats

The Phillies rank ninth in MLB with a .249 batting average.

The Phillies are the third-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.9 runs per game (396 total).

The Phillies rank 12th in the league with a .318 on-base percentage.

The Nationals' .249 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.

The Nationals have scored the 26th-most runs in the league this season with just 327 (3.9 per game).

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

Kyle Schwarber paces the Phillies in home runs (25) and runs batted in (53).

Schwarber's home runs place him second in MLB, and he ranks 13th in RBI.

Hoskins is batting .253 with 15 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 41 walks.

Hoskins ranks 16th in home runs and 43rd in RBI in the majors.

Nicholas Castellanos has 18 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks while batting .251.

J.T. Realmuto has 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 23 walks while hitting .244.

Nationals Impact Players

Josh Bell leads Washington in batting average (.319) and runs batted in (47) this season while also slugging 12 homers.

In all of baseball, Bell ranks 51st in home runs and 24th in RBI.

Soto is slugging .442 this season, with a team-best 15 homers while driving in 33 runs.

Soto ranks 29th in homers and 101st in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.

Nelson Cruz has 68 hits this season and a slash line of .241/.322/.369.

Cesar Hernandez has 83 hits and an OBP of .311 to go with a slugging percentage of .315 this season.

Phillies and Nationals Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/30/2022 Braves W 14-4 Home 7/1/2022 Cardinals W 5-3 Home 7/2/2022 Cardinals L 7-6 Home 7/3/2022 Cardinals W 4-0 Home 7/5/2022 Nationals W 11-0 Home 7/6/2022 Nationals - Home 7/7/2022 Nationals - Home 7/8/2022 Cardinals - Away 7/9/2022 Cardinals - Away 7/10/2022 Cardinals - Away 7/11/2022 Cardinals - Away

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/1/2022 Marlins L 6-3 Home 7/2/2022 Marlins L 5-3 Home 7/3/2022 Marlins L 7-4 Home 7/4/2022 Marlins L 3-2 Home 7/5/2022 Phillies L 11-0 Away 7/6/2022 Phillies - Away 7/7/2022 Phillies - Away 7/8/2022 Braves - Away 7/9/2022 Braves - Away 7/10/2022 Braves - Away 7/12/2022 Mariners - Home

