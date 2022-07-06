How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 2, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) reacts after striking out against the Miami Marlins during the eighth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Rhys Hoskins and the Philadelphia Phillies square off against Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 6, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Phillies vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Phillies rank ninth in MLB with a .249 batting average.
  • The Phillies are the third-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.9 runs per game (396 total).
  • The Phillies rank 12th in the league with a .318 on-base percentage.
  • The Nationals' .249 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.
  • The Nationals have scored the 26th-most runs in the league this season with just 327 (3.9 per game).
  • The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Kyle Schwarber paces the Phillies in home runs (25) and runs batted in (53).
  • Schwarber's home runs place him second in MLB, and he ranks 13th in RBI.
  • Hoskins is batting .253 with 15 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 41 walks.
  • Hoskins ranks 16th in home runs and 43rd in RBI in the majors.
  • Nicholas Castellanos has 18 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks while batting .251.
  • J.T. Realmuto has 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 23 walks while hitting .244.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Josh Bell leads Washington in batting average (.319) and runs batted in (47) this season while also slugging 12 homers.
  • In all of baseball, Bell ranks 51st in home runs and 24th in RBI.
  • Soto is slugging .442 this season, with a team-best 15 homers while driving in 33 runs.
  • Soto ranks 29th in homers and 101st in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
  • Nelson Cruz has 68 hits this season and a slash line of .241/.322/.369.
  • Cesar Hernandez has 83 hits and an OBP of .311 to go with a slugging percentage of .315 this season.

Phillies and Nationals Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/30/2022

Braves

W 14-4

Home

7/1/2022

Cardinals

W 5-3

Home

7/2/2022

Cardinals

L 7-6

Home

7/3/2022

Cardinals

W 4-0

Home

7/5/2022

Nationals

W 11-0

Home

7/6/2022

Nationals

-

Home

7/7/2022

Nationals

-

Home

7/8/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

7/9/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

7/10/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

7/11/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/1/2022

Marlins

L 6-3

Home

7/2/2022

Marlins

L 5-3

Home

7/3/2022

Marlins

L 7-4

Home

7/4/2022

Marlins

L 3-2

Home

7/5/2022

Phillies

L 11-0

Away

7/6/2022

Phillies

-

Away

7/7/2022

Phillies

-

Away

7/8/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/9/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/10/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/12/2022

Mariners

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

