How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Rhys Hoskins and the Philadelphia Phillies square off against Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park.
Phillies vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 6, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies vs. Nationals Batting Stats
- The Phillies rank ninth in MLB with a .249 batting average.
- The Phillies are the third-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.9 runs per game (396 total).
- The Phillies rank 12th in the league with a .318 on-base percentage.
- The Nationals' .249 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.
- The Nationals have scored the 26th-most runs in the league this season with just 327 (3.9 per game).
- The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.
Phillies Impact Players
- Kyle Schwarber paces the Phillies in home runs (25) and runs batted in (53).
- Schwarber's home runs place him second in MLB, and he ranks 13th in RBI.
- Hoskins is batting .253 with 15 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 41 walks.
- Hoskins ranks 16th in home runs and 43rd in RBI in the majors.
- Nicholas Castellanos has 18 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks while batting .251.
- J.T. Realmuto has 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 23 walks while hitting .244.
Nationals Impact Players
- Josh Bell leads Washington in batting average (.319) and runs batted in (47) this season while also slugging 12 homers.
- In all of baseball, Bell ranks 51st in home runs and 24th in RBI.
- Soto is slugging .442 this season, with a team-best 15 homers while driving in 33 runs.
- Soto ranks 29th in homers and 101st in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
- Nelson Cruz has 68 hits this season and a slash line of .241/.322/.369.
- Cesar Hernandez has 83 hits and an OBP of .311 to go with a slugging percentage of .315 this season.
Phillies and Nationals Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/30/2022
Braves
W 14-4
Home
7/1/2022
Cardinals
W 5-3
Home
7/2/2022
Cardinals
L 7-6
Home
7/3/2022
Cardinals
W 4-0
Home
7/5/2022
Nationals
W 11-0
Home
7/6/2022
Nationals
-
Home
7/7/2022
Nationals
-
Home
7/8/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
7/9/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
7/10/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
7/11/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/1/2022
Marlins
L 6-3
Home
7/2/2022
Marlins
L 5-3
Home
7/3/2022
Marlins
L 7-4
Home
7/4/2022
Marlins
L 3-2
Home
7/5/2022
Phillies
L 11-0
Away
7/6/2022
Phillies
-
Away
7/7/2022
Phillies
-
Away
7/8/2022
Braves
-
Away
7/9/2022
Braves
-
Away
7/10/2022
Braves
-
Away
7/12/2022
Mariners
-
Home
