How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

DJ LeMahieu and the New York Yankees will try to defeat Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Wednesday, July 6, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

Yankees vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Yankees' .237 batting average ranks 20th in the majors.

The Yankees are the top-scoring team in MLB play averaging five runs per game (405 total).

The Yankees' .320 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in the league.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .222 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 296 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.

The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .290.

Yankees Impact Players

Aaron Judge paces the Yankees with 29 home runs and 60 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .281.

In all of MLB, Judge is first in homers and fifth in RBI.

Anthony Rizzo has 10 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 37 walks while batting .219.

Rizzo ranks fifth in home runs in the majors and 16th in RBI.

LeMahieu has 13 doubles, eight home runs and 39 walks while hitting .265.

Giancarlo Stanton is batting .237 with five doubles, 20 home runs and 31 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with 15, runs batted in with 32 and his batting average of .256 is also best on his team.

Reynolds ranks 29th in home runs and 111th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Ke'Bryan Hayes has 69 hits and an OBP of .327 to go with a slugging percentage of .354 this season.

Hayes ranks 252nd in homers and 162nd in RBI among all major league hitters this season.

Daniel Vogelbach has collected 48 base hits, an OBP of .335 and a slugging percentage of .446 this season.

Jack Suwinski has collected 44 hits this season and has an OBP of .312. He's slugging .490 on the year.

Yankees and Pirates Schedules

Yankees

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/30/2022 Astros L 2-1 Away 7/2/2022 Guardians W 13-4 Away 7/2/2022 Guardians W 6-1 Away 7/3/2022 Guardians L 2-0 Away 7/5/2022 Pirates L 5-2 Away 7/6/2022 Pirates - Away 7/7/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/8/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/9/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/10/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/12/2022 Reds - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/30/2022 Brewers W 8-7 Home 7/1/2022 Brewers L 19-2 Home 7/2/2022 Brewers W 7-4 Home 7/3/2022 Brewers L 2-0 Home 7/5/2022 Yankees W 5-2 Home 7/6/2022 Yankees - Home 7/7/2022 Reds - Away 7/7/2022 Reds - Away 7/8/2022 Brewers - Away 7/9/2022 Brewers - Away 7/10/2022 Brewers - Away

