How to Watch Rays at Red Sox

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rays take on the Red Sox on Wednesday night in the rubber-match of their three-game series.

The Rays bounced back from a 4-0 loss on Monday with a big 8-4 win on Tuesday against the division-rival Red Sox.

Game Date: July 6, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

Live stream Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Rays has now won four of their last five games as they try and get back on track after struggling last week. Wednesday, they will look to get another win against the Red Sox as they try and pull even with them in the AL East standings.

The Red Sox, though, will be looking to keep that from happening as they send Brayan Bello to the mound. This will be Bello's major league debut and the Red Sox are hoping to make it a successful one as they go for the big series win against the Rays.

The Red Sox and Rays are currently just one game apart from each other but would both be wild card teams if the season ended today. They are bunched with the Blue Jays for the three wild card spots and are looking to finish off the first half of the year on a high note.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

