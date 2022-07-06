How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 7/5/2022

Jul 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (23) high fives a teammate after scoring a run against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Wilmer Flores and Ketel Marte will be among the stars on display when the San Francisco Giants play the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, at Chase Field.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Tuesday, July 5, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

The Giants are 19th in the majors with a .237 batting average.

The Giants rank 11th in runs scored with 368, 4.7 per game.

The Giants are eighth in baseball with a .320 on-base percentage.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .218 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

The Diamondbacks rank 19th in the league with 337 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .298 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

Flores has a team-leading 41 runs batted in.

Among all major league hitters, Flores ranks 97th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage, and 90th in slugging.

Joc Pederson has put his power on display as he paces his team with 17 home runs.

Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .236 with 17 doubles, eight home runs and 35 walks.

Darin Ruf has nine doubles, six home runs and 34 walks while batting .220.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Christian Walker leads Arizona in home runs with 21 and runs batted in with 42.

Walker ranks eighth in homers and 42nd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Marte's batting average of .263 leads all Arizona hitters this season.

Marte is 179th in home runs and 162nd in RBI among all MLB batters this season.

Daulton Varsho has collected 65 base hits, an OBP of .301 and a slugging percentage of .416 this season.

David Peralta has 57 hits and an OBP of .320 to go with a slugging percentage of .476 this season.

Giants and Diamondbacks Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/29/2022 Tigers L 3-2 Home 7/1/2022 White Sox L 1-0 Home 7/2/2022 White Sox L 5-3 Home 7/3/2022 White Sox L 13-4 Home 7/4/2022 Diamondbacks L 8-3 Away 7/5/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/6/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/7/2022 Padres - Away 7/8/2022 Padres - Away 7/9/2022 Padres - Away 7/10/2022 Padres - Away

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/29/2022 Padres L 4-0 Home 7/1/2022 Rockies W 9-3 Away 7/2/2022 Rockies L 11-7 Away 7/3/2022 Rockies L 6-5 Away 7/4/2022 Giants W 8-3 Home 7/5/2022 Giants - Home 7/6/2022 Giants - Home 7/7/2022 Rockies - Home 7/8/2022 Rockies - Home 7/9/2022 Rockies - Home 7/10/2022 Rockies - Home

