How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 7/5/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (23) high fives a teammate after scoring a run against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Wilmer Flores and Ketel Marte will be among the stars on display when the San Francisco Giants play the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, at Chase Field.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

  • The Giants are 19th in the majors with a .237 batting average.
  • The Giants rank 11th in runs scored with 368, 4.7 per game.
  • The Giants are eighth in baseball with a .320 on-base percentage.
  • The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .218 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 19th in the league with 337 total runs scored this season.
  • The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .298 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

  • Flores has a team-leading 41 runs batted in.
  • Among all major league hitters, Flores ranks 97th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage, and 90th in slugging.
  • Joc Pederson has put his power on display as he paces his team with 17 home runs.
  • Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .236 with 17 doubles, eight home runs and 35 walks.
  • Darin Ruf has nine doubles, six home runs and 34 walks while batting .220.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Christian Walker leads Arizona in home runs with 21 and runs batted in with 42.
  • Walker ranks eighth in homers and 42nd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Marte's batting average of .263 leads all Arizona hitters this season.
  • Marte is 179th in home runs and 162nd in RBI among all MLB batters this season.
  • Daulton Varsho has collected 65 base hits, an OBP of .301 and a slugging percentage of .416 this season.
  • David Peralta has 57 hits and an OBP of .320 to go with a slugging percentage of .476 this season.

Giants and Diamondbacks Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/29/2022

Tigers

L 3-2

Home

7/1/2022

White Sox

L 1-0

Home

7/2/2022

White Sox

L 5-3

Home

7/3/2022

White Sox

L 13-4

Home

7/4/2022

Diamondbacks

L 8-3

Away

7/5/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/6/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/7/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/8/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/9/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/10/2022

Padres

-

Away

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/29/2022

Padres

L 4-0

Home

7/1/2022

Rockies

W 9-3

Away

7/2/2022

Rockies

L 11-7

Away

7/3/2022

Rockies

L 6-5

Away

7/4/2022

Giants

W 8-3

Home

7/5/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/6/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/7/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/8/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/9/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/10/2022

Rockies

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
5
2022

San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
