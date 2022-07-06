How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

Jul 5, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) gets high fives in the dugout after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Miles Mikolas takes the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at Truist Park against Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Wednesday, July 6, 2022 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Braves vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

The Braves' .249 batting average is ninth-best in MLB.

The Braves score the fourth-most runs in baseball (391 total, 4.8 per game).

The Braves' .314 on-base percentage ranks 17th in baseball.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.

The Cardinals have scored the fifth-most runs in the league this season with 387.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .320 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

Braves Impact Players

Dansby Swanson leads the Braves with a .299 batting average.

In all of MLB, Swanson is 36th in home runs and 21st in RBI.

Austin Riley's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with 21 home runs and 51 RBI.

Riley is eighth in homers in the majors and 17th in RBI.

Matt Olson is batting .256 with 32 doubles, 12 home runs and 45 walks.

Marcell Ozuna is batting .228 with 10 doubles, 16 home runs and 21 walks.

Cardinals Impact Players

Paul Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in batting average (.340), home runs (19) and runs batted in (65) this season.

Among all hitters in the majors, Goldschmidt's home run total is 12th and his RBI tally is second.

Nolan Arenado is batting .296 with an OBP of .357 and a slugging percentage of .538 this season.

Overall, Arenado is 16th in home runs and 10th in RBI this season.

Tommy Edman has collected 84 base hits, an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .384 this season.

Brendan Donovan is batting .292 with an OBP of .401 and a slugging percentage of .405 this season.

Braves and Cardinals Schedules

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/1/2022 Reds W 9-1 Away 7/2/2022 Reds W 4-1 Away 7/3/2022 Reds L 4-3 Away 7/4/2022 Cardinals W 6-3 Home 7/5/2022 Cardinals W 7-1 Home 7/6/2022 Cardinals - Home 7/7/2022 Cardinals - Home 7/8/2022 Nationals - Home 7/9/2022 Nationals - Home 7/10/2022 Nationals - Home 7/11/2022 Mets - Home

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/1/2022 Phillies L 5-3 Away 7/2/2022 Phillies W 7-6 Away 7/3/2022 Phillies L 4-0 Away 7/4/2022 Braves L 6-3 Away 7/5/2022 Braves L 7-1 Away 7/6/2022 Braves - Away 7/7/2022 Braves - Away 7/8/2022 Phillies - Home 7/9/2022 Phillies - Home 7/10/2022 Phillies - Home 7/11/2022 Phillies - Home

Regional restrictions apply.