How to Watch Blue Jays at Athletics: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The Athletics go for a rare series sweep on Wednesday when they host the Blue Jays in the finale fo their three-game set.

The Oakland Athletics picked up their second straight win on Tuesday when they beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3. The A's had won the opener 5-1 and now have a shot to pick up a series sweep for the first time all season.

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: July 6, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

The A's clinched their first series win since winning two of three from the Royals at the end of June. They have now won just two series in the last 12.

Wednesday, they will look to win three in a row for just the second time all year and the first since taking three straight against the Tigers in mid May.

The Blue Jays, though, will be looking to keep that from happening as they try and stop a five-game losing streak.

The Blue Jays came to Oakland after losing three straight against the Rays and their slide has continued in Oakland.

Wednesday, they will send Jose Berrios to the mound looking to get that win. Berrios, who they got in a trade with the Twins last year, has struggled this season. He is 6-4 but has a 5.72 ERA.

