Skip to main content

How to Watch Blue Jays at Athletics: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Athletics go for a rare series sweep on Wednesday when they host the Blue Jays in the finale fo their three-game set.

The Oakland Athletics picked up their second straight win on Tuesday when they beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3. The A's had won the opener 5-1 and now have a shot to pick up a series sweep for the first time all season.

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: July 6, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Live stream Toronto Blue Jays at Oakland Athletics on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The A's clinched their first series win since winning two of three from the Royals at the end of June. They have now won just two series in the last 12.

Wednesday, they will look to win three in a row for just the second time all year and the first since taking three straight against the Tigers in mid May.

The Blue Jays, though, will be looking to keep that from happening as they try and stop a five-game losing streak.

The Blue Jays came to Oakland after losing three straight against the Rays and their slide has continued in Oakland.

Wednesday, they will send Jose Berrios to the mound looking to get that win. Berrios, who they got in a trade with the Twins last year, has struggled this season. He is 6-4 but has a 5.72 ERA.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Toronto Blue Jays at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18642491
MLB

How to Watch Blue Jays at Athletics: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
imago1012988440h
Soccer

How to Watch UEFA Women's Euro, England vs. Austria: Stream Live, TV

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
May 22, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Philadelphia Union midfielder Daniel Gazdag (6) clears a ball with a header during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Philadelphia Union vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 5, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) runs to third base around Chicago Cubs second baseman David Bote (13) during the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 3, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates with left fielder Leury Garcia (28) after the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 3, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates with left fielder Leury Garcia (28) after the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 5, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) runs to third base around Chicago Cubs second baseman David Bote (13) during the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 5, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) runs to third base around Chicago Cubs second baseman David Bote (13) during the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Brewers: Stream MLB Live, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
USATSI_18641968
MLB

How to Watch Twins at White Sox: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy