How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/5/2022

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 4, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) reacts after striking out in the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will hit the field against the Oakland Athletics and Sean Murphy at Oakland Coliseum on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.

Blue Jays vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Blue Jays vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Blue Jays have the third-best batting average in the league (.257).
  • The Blue Jays have the No. 7 offense in MLB play scoring 4.7 runs per game (381 total runs).
  • The Blue Jays rank fourth in the league with an on-base percentage of .325.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .212 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 260 (3.2 per game).
  • The Athletics have an OBP of just .274 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Blue Jays Impact Players

  • Guerrero paces the Blue Jays with 19 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 53.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Guerrero's home runs rank him 12th, and his RBI tally ranks him 11th.
  • Alejandro Kirk is batting .315 to lead the lineup.
  • Kirk ranks 72nd in homers and 97th in RBI so far this year.
  • George Springer is batting .254 with 12 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 30 walks.
  • Bo Bichette is batting .257 with 20 doubles, 12 home runs and 21 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Elvis Andrus leads Oakland with a .228 batting average. He's also hit five homers and has 20 RBI.
  • In all of baseball, Andrus is 179th in homers and 204th in RBI.
  • Murphy has collected 60 hits this season and has an OBP of .298. He's slugging .402 on the year.
  • Overall, Murphy ranks 85th in homers and 97th in RBI this season.
  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs (10) and runs batted in (36) this season while batting .217.
  • Tony Kemp has collected 54 hits this season and has an OBP of .296. He's slugging .273 on the year.

Blue Jays and Athletics Schedules

Blue Jays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/1/2022

Rays

W 9-2

Home

7/2/2022

Rays

L 6-2

Home

7/2/2022

Rays

L 11-5

Home

7/3/2022

Rays

L 7-3

Home

7/4/2022

Athletics

L 5-1

Away

7/5/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/6/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/7/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/8/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/9/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/10/2022

Mariners

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/30/2022

Mariners

L 8-6

Away

7/1/2022

Mariners

W 3-1

Away

7/2/2022

Mariners

L 2-1

Away

7/3/2022

Mariners

L 2-1

Away

7/4/2022

Blue Jays

W 5-1

Home

7/5/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/6/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/8/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/9/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/10/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/11/2022

Rangers

-

Away

How To Watch

July
5
2022

Toronto Blue Jays at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
MLB

