How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 4, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) reacts to being called out on strikes in the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Berrios gets the nod for the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday against Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET for this final game in a three-game series.

Blue Jays vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Blue Jays vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Blue Jays' .258 batting average is third-best in the majors.
  • The Blue Jays are the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.7 runs per game (384 total).
  • The Blue Jays rank fifth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .325.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .212 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 265 (3.2 per game).
  • The Athletics have an OBP of just .275 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Blue Jays Impact Players

  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a team-high 19 home runs and has driven in 53 runs.
  • Among all hitters in baseball, Guerrero ranks 12th in homers and 13th in RBI.
  • Alejandro Kirk is batting .314 to lead the lineup.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Kirk is 73rd in homers and 101st in RBI.
  • George Springer is batting .250 with 12 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 30 walks.
  • Bo Bichette is hitting .257 with 20 doubles, 12 home runs and 21 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Elvis Andrus leads Oakland in batting average (.225) this season while adding five home runs and 20 RBI.
  • Andrus ranks 183rd in homers and 209th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Murphy is batting .225 to lead Oakland, while adding nine homers and 34 runs batted in this season.
  • Murphy is currently 89th in home runs and 89th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 10 and runs batted in with 36.
  • Tony Kemp has 54 hits and an OBP of .296 to go with a slugging percentage of .273 this season.

Blue Jays and Athletics Schedules

Blue Jays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/2/2022

Rays

L 6-2

Home

7/2/2022

Rays

L 11-5

Home

7/3/2022

Rays

L 7-3

Home

7/4/2022

Athletics

L 5-1

Away

7/5/2022

Athletics

L 5-3

Away

7/6/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/7/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/8/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/9/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/10/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/12/2022

Phillies

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/1/2022

Mariners

W 3-1

Away

7/2/2022

Mariners

L 2-1

Away

7/3/2022

Mariners

L 2-1

Away

7/4/2022

Blue Jays

W 5-1

Home

7/5/2022

Blue Jays

W 5-3

Home

7/6/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/8/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/9/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/10/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/11/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/12/2022

Rangers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Toronto Blue Jays at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
3:37
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

