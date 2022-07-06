How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jose Berrios gets the nod for the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday against Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET for this final game in a three-game series.
Blue Jays vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 6, 2022
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
Blue Jays vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Blue Jays' .258 batting average is third-best in the majors.
- The Blue Jays are the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.7 runs per game (384 total).
- The Blue Jays rank fifth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .325.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .212 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 265 (3.2 per game).
- The Athletics have an OBP of just .275 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
Blue Jays Impact Players
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a team-high 19 home runs and has driven in 53 runs.
- Among all hitters in baseball, Guerrero ranks 12th in homers and 13th in RBI.
- Alejandro Kirk is batting .314 to lead the lineup.
- Of all MLB hitters, Kirk is 73rd in homers and 101st in RBI.
- George Springer is batting .250 with 12 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 30 walks.
- Bo Bichette is hitting .257 with 20 doubles, 12 home runs and 21 walks.
Athletics Impact Players
- Elvis Andrus leads Oakland in batting average (.225) this season while adding five home runs and 20 RBI.
- Andrus ranks 183rd in homers and 209th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Murphy is batting .225 to lead Oakland, while adding nine homers and 34 runs batted in this season.
- Murphy is currently 89th in home runs and 89th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 10 and runs batted in with 36.
- Tony Kemp has 54 hits and an OBP of .296 to go with a slugging percentage of .273 this season.
Blue Jays and Athletics Schedules
Blue Jays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/2/2022
Rays
L 6-2
Home
7/2/2022
Rays
L 11-5
Home
7/3/2022
Rays
L 7-3
Home
7/4/2022
Athletics
L 5-1
Away
7/5/2022
Athletics
L 5-3
Away
7/6/2022
Athletics
-
Away
7/7/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/8/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/9/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/10/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/12/2022
Phillies
-
Home
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/1/2022
Mariners
W 3-1
Away
7/2/2022
Mariners
L 2-1
Away
7/3/2022
Mariners
L 2-1
Away
7/4/2022
Blue Jays
W 5-1
Home
7/5/2022
Blue Jays
W 5-3
Home
7/6/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
7/8/2022
Astros
-
Home
7/9/2022
Astros
-
Home
7/10/2022
Astros
-
Home
7/11/2022
Rangers
-
Away
7/12/2022
Rangers
-
Away
