How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

Kyle Schwarber and Juan Soto will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals take the field at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday, at 7:05 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Wednesday, July 6, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Phillies vs. Nationals Batting Stats

The Phillies are ninth in MLB with a .249 batting average.

The Phillies are the third-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.9 runs per game (396 total).

The Phillies' .318 on-base percentage is 12th in the league.

The Nationals' .249 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.

The Nationals have scored the 26th-most runs in the league this season with just 327 (3.9 per game).

The Nationals have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

Schwarber leads the Phillies in home runs (25) and runs batted in (53).

In all of MLB, Schwarber is second in home runs and 13th in RBI.

Rhys Hoskins has 15 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 41 walks while batting .253.

Hoskins ranks 16th in home runs and 43rd in RBI in the big leagues.

Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .251 with 18 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks.

J.T. Realmuto is batting .244 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 23 walks.

Nationals Impact Players

Josh Bell leads Washington in batting average (.319) and runs batted in (47) this season while also slugging 12 homers.

In all of MLB, Bell ranks 51st in home runs and 24th in RBI.

Soto leads Washington in home runs with 15 while driving in 33 runs and slugging .442.

Soto is currently 29th in home runs and 101st in RBI in the major leagues.

Nelson Cruz has collected 68 base hits, an OBP of .322 and a slugging percentage of .369 this season.

Cesar Hernandez has collected 83 hits this season and has an OBP of .311. He's slugging .315 on the year.

Phillies and Nationals Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/30/2022 Braves W 14-4 Home 7/1/2022 Cardinals W 5-3 Home 7/2/2022 Cardinals L 7-6 Home 7/3/2022 Cardinals W 4-0 Home 7/5/2022 Nationals W 11-0 Home 7/6/2022 Nationals - Home 7/7/2022 Nationals - Home 7/8/2022 Cardinals - Away 7/9/2022 Cardinals - Away 7/10/2022 Cardinals - Away 7/11/2022 Cardinals - Away

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/1/2022 Marlins L 6-3 Home 7/2/2022 Marlins L 5-3 Home 7/3/2022 Marlins L 7-4 Home 7/4/2022 Marlins L 3-2 Home 7/5/2022 Phillies L 11-0 Away 7/6/2022 Phillies - Away 7/7/2022 Phillies - Away 7/8/2022 Braves - Away 7/9/2022 Braves - Away 7/10/2022 Braves - Away 7/12/2022 Mariners - Home

