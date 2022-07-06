How to Watch Nationals vs Phillies: Stream MLB Live, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Nationals vs Phillies: Stream online, TV channel

The Phillies look to secure the series win at home on Wednesday night with a victory over the visiting Nationals.

The Philadelphia Phillies (43-38) will host the Washington Nationals (29-54) for game two of their three-game series Wednesday evening. The Phillies are still in third place in the NL East, but they are slowly closing in on the second-place Braves. The Nationals remain in last place. 

How to Watch Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: July 6, 2022

Game Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

On Tuesday night, the Phillies stunned in front of a home crowd when they beat the Nationals 11-0. While the team did not have a great start to the season, they are finally starting to put things together as the halfway point is approaching. 

In game one, Kyle Schwarber got things going right off the bat with a leadoff home run. Schwarber added a second home run in the third to make it 2-0. With the score at 4-0 in the bottom of the fifth, J.T. Realmuto capitalized by hitting a home run, adding another two runs for the Phillies. 

While the bats were hot for the Phillies last night, they never warmed up for the Nationals. Washington will look to change that in tonight's game and even the series at one game a piece. 

Tune in to see which NL East team can walk away with the victory. 

