How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants will play Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday at Chase Field, at 9:40 PM ET.
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 6, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats
- The Giants have the 20th-ranked batting average in the majors (.237).
- The Giants are the 11th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.7 runs per game (370 total).
- The Giants are eighth in the league with a .320 on-base percentage.
- The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .219 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- The Diamondbacks have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 343 (4.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.298).
Giants Impact Players
- Wilmer Flores has collected a team-leading 41 runs batted in.
- In all of baseball, Flores ranks 89th in home runs and 50th in RBI.
- Pederson been a consistent power bat this season, as he paces his team with 17 home runs and 41 RBI.
- Mike Yastrzemski has 17 doubles, eight home runs and 35 walks while hitting .234.
- Darin Ruf is hitting .223 with nine doubles, six home runs and 34 walks.
Diamondbacks Impact Players
- Christian Walker is batting .206 this season with a team-high 21 home runs and 42 RBI.
- Walker ranks eighth in home runs and 44th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Marte's batting average of .260 leads all Arizona hitters this season.
- Overall, Marte ranks 184th in home runs and 162nd in RBI this season.
- Daulton Varsho has collected 67 base hits, an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .435 this season.
- David Peralta has collected 57 hits this season and has an OBP of .319. He's slugging .474 on the year.
Giants and Diamondbacks Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/1/2022
White Sox
L 1-0
Home
7/2/2022
White Sox
L 5-3
Home
7/3/2022
White Sox
L 13-4
Home
7/4/2022
Diamondbacks
L 8-3
Away
7/5/2022
Diamondbacks
L 6-2
Away
7/6/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
7/7/2022
Padres
-
Away
7/8/2022
Padres
-
Away
7/9/2022
Padres
-
Away
7/10/2022
Padres
-
Away
7/11/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
Diamondbacks
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/1/2022
Rockies
W 9-3
Away
7/2/2022
Rockies
L 11-7
Away
7/3/2022
Rockies
L 6-5
Away
7/4/2022
Giants
W 8-3
Home
7/5/2022
Giants
W 6-2
Home
7/6/2022
Giants
-
Home
7/7/2022
Rockies
-
Home
7/8/2022
Rockies
-
Home
7/9/2022
Rockies
-
Home
7/10/2022
Rockies
-
Home
7/11/2022
Giants
-
Away
How To Watch
July
6
2022
San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
