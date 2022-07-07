How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

Skip to main content

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 5, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks Christian Walker (53) is tagged out by San Francisco Giants second baseman David Villar (70) in the second inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Mlb Giants At Diamondbacks

Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants will play Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday at Chase Field, at 9:40 PM ET.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 6, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

  • The Giants have the 20th-ranked batting average in the majors (.237).
  • The Giants are the 11th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.7 runs per game (370 total).
  • The Giants are eighth in the league with a .320 on-base percentage.
  • The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .219 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Diamondbacks have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 343 (4.2 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.298).

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores has collected a team-leading 41 runs batted in.
  • In all of baseball, Flores ranks 89th in home runs and 50th in RBI.
  • Pederson been a consistent power bat this season, as he paces his team with 17 home runs and 41 RBI.
  • Mike Yastrzemski has 17 doubles, eight home runs and 35 walks while hitting .234.
  • Darin Ruf is hitting .223 with nine doubles, six home runs and 34 walks.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Christian Walker is batting .206 this season with a team-high 21 home runs and 42 RBI.
  • Walker ranks eighth in home runs and 44th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Marte's batting average of .260 leads all Arizona hitters this season.
  • Overall, Marte ranks 184th in home runs and 162nd in RBI this season.
  • Daulton Varsho has collected 67 base hits, an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .435 this season.
  • David Peralta has collected 57 hits this season and has an OBP of .319. He's slugging .474 on the year.

Giants and Diamondbacks Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/1/2022

White Sox

L 1-0

Home

7/2/2022

White Sox

L 5-3

Home

7/3/2022

White Sox

L 13-4

Home

7/4/2022

Diamondbacks

L 8-3

Away

7/5/2022

Diamondbacks

L 6-2

Away

7/6/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/7/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/8/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/9/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/10/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/11/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/1/2022

Rockies

W 9-3

Away

7/2/2022

Rockies

L 11-7

Away

7/3/2022

Rockies

L 6-5

Away

7/4/2022

Giants

W 8-3

Home

7/5/2022

Giants

W 6-2

Home

7/6/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/7/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/8/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/9/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/10/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/11/2022

Giants

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
6
2022

San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
