How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

Eric Haase and the Detroit Tigers will attempt to knock off Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox when the teams square off on Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, July 7, 2022

Thursday, July 7, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

White Sox vs. Tigers Batting Stats

The White Sox have the fifth-best batting average in the majors (.255).

The White Sox rank 20th in runs scored with 342, 4.3 per game.

The White Sox's .311 on-base percentage ranks 18th in the league.

The Tigers have a team batting average of .232 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

The Tigers have scored 259 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .289 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

Abreu has swatted a team-high 10 long balls.

Among all hitters in the majors, Abreu's home runs rank him 74th, and his RBI tally ranks him 64th.

Luis Robert has driven in the most runs for the White Sox with 42 runs batted in.

Robert ranks 90th in home runs and 45th in RBI among MLB hitters this year.

Andrew Vaughn leads the White Sox with a team-best batting average of .293.

Tim Anderson is hitting .314 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 10 walks.

Tigers Impact Players

Jonathan Schoop has been key for Detroit with six home runs, 22 RBI and a batting average of .209 this season.

In all of baseball, Schoop ranks 161st in home runs and 189th in RBI.

Javier Baez's seven home runs are most among Detroit batters. He's driven in 28 runs this season while slugging .360.

Baez is 132nd among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 144th in RBI.

Miguel Cabrera has a .308 average this season with three homers and 31 RBI.

Harold Castro has 48 hits and an OBP of .298 to go with a slugging percentage of .414 this season.

White Sox and Tigers Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/2/2022 Giants W 5-3 Away 7/3/2022 Giants W 13-4 Away 7/4/2022 Twins L 6-3 Home 7/5/2022 Twins L 8-2 Home 7/6/2022 Twins W 9-8 Home 7/7/2022 Tigers - Home 7/8/2022 Tigers - Home 7/9/2022 Tigers - Home 7/10/2022 Tigers - Home 7/11/2022 Guardians - Away 7/12/2022 Guardians - Away

Tigers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/3/2022 Royals L 7-4 Home 7/4/2022 Guardians W 4-1 Home 7/4/2022 Guardians W 5-3 Home 7/5/2022 Guardians W 11-4 Home 7/6/2022 Guardians W 8-2 Home 7/7/2022 White Sox - Away 7/8/2022 White Sox - Away 7/9/2022 White Sox - Away 7/10/2022 White Sox - Away 7/11/2022 Royals - Away 7/11/2022 Royals - Away

