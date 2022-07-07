How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 4, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop (7) celebrates with shortstop Javier Baez (middle) and left fielder Robbie Grossman (left) after scoring a run during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 4, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop (7) celebrates with shortstop Javier Baez (middle) and left fielder Robbie Grossman (left) after scoring a run during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Haase and the Detroit Tigers will attempt to knock off Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox when the teams square off on Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 7, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

White Sox vs. Tigers Batting Stats

  • The White Sox have the fifth-best batting average in the majors (.255).
  • The White Sox rank 20th in runs scored with 342, 4.3 per game.
  • The White Sox's .311 on-base percentage ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Tigers have a team batting average of .232 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.
  • The Tigers have scored 259 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.
  • The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .289 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Abreu has swatted a team-high 10 long balls.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Abreu's home runs rank him 74th, and his RBI tally ranks him 64th.
  • Luis Robert has driven in the most runs for the White Sox with 42 runs batted in.
  • Robert ranks 90th in home runs and 45th in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
  • Andrew Vaughn leads the White Sox with a team-best batting average of .293.
  • Tim Anderson is hitting .314 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 10 walks.

Tigers Impact Players

  • Jonathan Schoop has been key for Detroit with six home runs, 22 RBI and a batting average of .209 this season.
  • In all of baseball, Schoop ranks 161st in home runs and 189th in RBI.
  • Javier Baez's seven home runs are most among Detroit batters. He's driven in 28 runs this season while slugging .360.
  • Baez is 132nd among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 144th in RBI.
  • Miguel Cabrera has a .308 average this season with three homers and 31 RBI.
  • Harold Castro has 48 hits and an OBP of .298 to go with a slugging percentage of .414 this season.

White Sox and Tigers Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/2/2022

Giants

W 5-3

Away

7/3/2022

Giants

W 13-4

Away

7/4/2022

Twins

L 6-3

Home

7/5/2022

Twins

L 8-2

Home

7/6/2022

Twins

W 9-8

Home

7/7/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/8/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/9/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/10/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/11/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/12/2022

Guardians

-

Away

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/3/2022

Royals

L 7-4

Home

7/4/2022

Guardians

W 4-1

Home

7/4/2022

Guardians

W 5-3

Home

7/5/2022

Guardians

W 11-4

Home

7/6/2022

Guardians

W 8-2

Home

7/7/2022

White Sox

-

Away

7/8/2022

White Sox

-

Away

7/9/2022

White Sox

-

Away

7/10/2022

White Sox

-

Away

7/11/2022

Royals

-

Away

7/11/2022

Royals

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
7
2022

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 4, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop (7) celebrates with shortstop Javier Baez (middle) and left fielder Robbie Grossman (left) after scoring a run during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jul 4, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop (7) celebrates with shortstop Javier Baez (middle) and left fielder Robbie Grossman (left) after scoring a run during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
1344x538-Q75_95b957191e8d2d34cd2434a6f6ddcfbe
entertainment

How to Watch Generation Gap, Series Premiere: Stream Live, TV

By Rafael Urbina11 minutes ago
imago1012360191h
Lacrosse

How to Watch, Stream World Lacrosse Women's Semifinal: England vs. Canada

By Phil Watson11 minutes ago
Jul 2, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto FC forward Jesus Jimenez (9) reacts after Toronto FC failed to score against the Seattle Sounders at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Toronto FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Referee Marcos DeOliveira speaks to New York Red Bulls midfielder Luquinhas (82) after issuing a yellow card to New York Red Bulls midfielder Frankie Amaya (8) during the second half against the Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Charlotte FC forward Andre Shinyashiki (16) controls the ball during the second half against the Houston Dynamo FC at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff57 minutes ago
May 22, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Philadelphia Union midfielder Daniel Gazdag (6) clears a ball with a header during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Philadelphia Union vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff58 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Portland Timbers players celebrate after a goal by Portland Timbers forward Jaroslaw Niezgoda (not pictured) during the second half against the Nashville SC at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff58 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy