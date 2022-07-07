How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

May 4, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) receives congratulations from teammates after he hits a two run home run in the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take the field on Thursday at Great American Ball Park against Mike Minor, who starts for the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET for the first game of a two-game series.

Reds vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, July 7, 2022

Thursday, July 7, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

Reds vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Reds are 19th in the majors with a .238 batting average.

The Reds rank 19th in runs scored with 343, 4.2 per game.

The Reds rank 20th in the league with an on-base percentage of .307.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 296 (3.7 per game).

The Pirates have an OBP of just .288 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Reds Impact Players

Brandon Drury paces the Reds with 17 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 45.

Including all hitters in MLB, Drury ranks 16th in homers and 29th in RBI.

Tommy Pham is hitting .248 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 36 walks.

Pham is 63rd in home runs and 93rd in RBI among MLB hitters this season.

Kyle Farmer paces the Reds' lineup with a .283 batting average.

Joey Votto has 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 33 walks while hitting .210.

Pirates Impact Players

Bryan Reynolds is batting .260 with 15 home runs and 32 RBI. All three of those stats are best among Pittsburgh hitters this season.

Among all hitters in MLB, Reynolds ranks 29th in homers and 112th in RBI.

Hayes has collected 70 hits this season and has an OBP of .326. He's slugging .353 on the year.

Hayes ranks 255th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 163rd in RBI.

Daniel Vogelbach is slashing .232/.331/.440 this season for the Pirates.

Jack Suwinski has collected 44 hits this season and has an OBP of .306. He's slugging .480 on the year.

Reds and Pirates Schedules

Reds

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/2/2022 Braves L 4-1 Home 7/3/2022 Braves W 4-3 Home 7/4/2022 Mets L 7-4 Home 7/5/2022 Mets W 1-0 Home 7/6/2022 Mets L 8-3 Home 7/7/2022 Pirates - Home 7/7/2022 Pirates - Home 7/8/2022 Rays - Home 7/9/2022 Rays - Home 7/10/2022 Rays - Home 7/12/2022 Yankees - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/1/2022 Brewers L 19-2 Home 7/2/2022 Brewers W 7-4 Home 7/3/2022 Brewers L 2-0 Home 7/5/2022 Yankees W 5-2 Home 7/6/2022 Yankees L 16-0 Home 7/7/2022 Reds - Away 7/7/2022 Reds - Away 7/8/2022 Brewers - Away 7/9/2022 Brewers - Away 7/10/2022 Brewers - Away 7/11/2022 Marlins - Away

