How to Watch Rockies at Diamondbacks: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The Rockies are 0-3 on their current road trip while the Diamondbacks come off a loss as the two NL foes meet on Thursday.

The Colorado Rockies (35-47) have fallen to last place in the National League West after being swept by the Dodgers in Los Angeles. Now they head to Chase Field in Phoenix on Thursday to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (37-45), who took two of three from the Giants to open a seven-game home stand.

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks Today:

Game Date: July 7, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

Entering the four-game series this weekend, each team has won three of the first six meetings. Colorado took two of three from Arizona in Denver last weekend.

The Rockies lost the finale in Los Angeles Wednesday night in walk-off fashion, 2-1. Mookie Betts legged out a bases-loaded infield single to end it. Brendan Rodgers' RBI single in the sixth was Colorado's lone hit and it failed to protect the 1-0 lead.

The Diamondbacks couldn't hold an early 4-0 lead on Wednesday and failed to get the sweep against San Francisco in a 7-5 loss. The bullpen surrendered five runs in the final two innings.

Left-hander Dallas Keuchel will open the series for Arizona. The former Cy Young Award winner was signed by the D-backs on June 7 after he was released by the White Sox. He is 0-1 in two starts for Arizona, allowing 11 runs, 10 earned, in nine-and-one-third innings.

Keuchel took the loss Saturday at Colorado, giving up seven runs, six earned, on six hits in five innings. Overall this season, he is 2-6 with an 8.27 ERA and 2.105 WHIP in 41-and-one-thirds innings.

The Rockies will also go with a lefty, Austin Gomber. In 13 starts and 15 overall outings, Gomber is 4-7 with a 6.53 ERA and 1.452 WHIP in 73 innings. He returned to the rotation Saturday and got the win against Keuchel and the Diamondbacks.

