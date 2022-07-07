Skip to main content

How to Watch Rockies at Diamondbacks: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rockies are 0-3 on their current road trip while the Diamondbacks come off a loss as the two NL foes meet on Thursday.

The Colorado Rockies (35-47) have fallen to last place in the National League West after being swept by the Dodgers in Los Angeles. Now they head to Chase Field in Phoenix on Thursday to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (37-45), who took two of three from the Giants to open a seven-game home stand.

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks Today:

Game Date: July 7, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

Live stream Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Entering the four-game series this weekend, each team has won three of the first six meetings. Colorado took two of three from Arizona in Denver last weekend.

The Rockies lost the finale in Los Angeles Wednesday night in walk-off fashion, 2-1. Mookie Betts legged out a bases-loaded infield single to end it. Brendan Rodgers' RBI single in the sixth was Colorado's lone hit and it failed to protect the 1-0 lead.

The Diamondbacks couldn't hold an early 4-0 lead on Wednesday and failed to get the sweep against San Francisco in a 7-5 loss. The bullpen surrendered five runs in the final two innings.

Left-hander Dallas Keuchel will open the series for Arizona. The former Cy Young Award winner was signed by the D-backs on June 7 after he was released by the White Sox. He is 0-1 in two starts for Arizona, allowing 11 runs, 10 earned, in nine-and-one-third innings.

Keuchel took the loss Saturday at Colorado, giving up seven runs, six earned, on six hits in five innings. Overall this season, he is 2-6 with an 8.27 ERA and 2.105 WHIP in 41-and-one-thirds innings.

The Rockies will also go with a lefty, Austin Gomber. In 13 starts and 15 overall outings, Gomber is 4-7 with a 6.53 ERA and 1.452 WHIP in 73 innings. He returned to the rotation Saturday and got the win against Keuchel and the Diamondbacks.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
7
2022

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks

TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18646544
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Diamondbacks: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson6 minutes ago
USATSI_18648593
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Padres: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson6 minutes ago
Jul 4, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop (7) celebrates with shortstop Javier Baez (middle) and left fielder Robbie Grossman (left) after scoring a run during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Jul 4, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop (7) celebrates with shortstop Javier Baez (middle) and left fielder Robbie Grossman (left) after scoring a run during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
1344x538-Q75_95b957191e8d2d34cd2434a6f6ddcfbe
entertainment

How to Watch Generation Gap, Series Premiere: Stream Live, TV

By Rafael Urbina36 minutes ago
imago1012360191h
Lacrosse

How to Watch, Stream World Lacrosse Women's Semifinal: England vs. Canada

By Phil Watson36 minutes ago
Jul 2, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto FC forward Jesus Jimenez (9) reacts after Toronto FC failed to score against the Seattle Sounders at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Toronto FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 3, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Referee Marcos DeOliveira speaks to New York Red Bulls midfielder Luquinhas (82) after issuing a yellow card to New York Red Bulls midfielder Frankie Amaya (8) during the second half against the Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Charlotte FC forward Andre Shinyashiki (16) controls the ball during the second half against the Houston Dynamo FC at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy