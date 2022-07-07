How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

Jul 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) runs after hitting a single against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies will take the field on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium against Mitch White, who gets the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch will be at 10:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Wednesday, July 6, 2022 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Dodgers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Dodgers have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.252).

The Dodgers are the second-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging five runs per game (403 total).

The Dodgers have a league-leading .329 on-base percentage.

The Rockies' .261 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

The Rockies rank 13th in the league with 365 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .324.

Dodgers Impact Players

Freddie Freeman is batting .302 with 25 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 40 walks.

Of all hitters in baseball, Freeman's home runs rank him 73rd, and his RBI tally ranks him 20th.

Trea Turner's 60 RBI and .307 batting average are both team-highs.

Turner is 62nd in homers and fifth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Mookie Betts has 18 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.

Will Smith is batting .253 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 31 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron leads Colorado in batting average (.297), home runs (20) and runs batted in (65) this season.

Among all batters in MLB, Cron's home run total ranks 10th and his RBI tally is second.

Blackmon is batting .269 with an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .466 this season.

Overall, Blackmon is 41st in home runs and 29th in RBI this year.

Brendan Rodgers has collected 71 base hits, an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .425 this season.

Connor Joe is batting .270 with an OBP of .370 and a slugging percentage of .391 this season.

Dodgers and Rockies Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/1/2022 Padres W 5-1 Home 7/2/2022 Padres W 7-2 Home 7/3/2022 Padres L 4-2 Home 7/4/2022 Rockies W 5-3 Home 7/5/2022 Rockies W 5-2 Home 7/6/2022 Rockies - Home 7/7/2022 Cubs - Home 7/8/2022 Cubs - Home 7/9/2022 Cubs - Home 7/10/2022 Cubs - Home 7/12/2022 Cardinals - Away

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/1/2022 Diamondbacks L 9-3 Home 7/2/2022 Diamondbacks W 11-7 Home 7/3/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-5 Home 7/4/2022 Dodgers L 5-3 Away 7/5/2022 Dodgers L 5-2 Away 7/6/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/7/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/8/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/9/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/10/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/11/2022 Padres - Home

