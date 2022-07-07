How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) runs after hitting a single against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies will take the field on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium against Mitch White, who gets the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch will be at 10:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Dodgers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.252).
  • The Dodgers are the second-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging five runs per game (403 total).
  • The Dodgers have a league-leading .329 on-base percentage.
  • The Rockies' .261 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
  • The Rockies rank 13th in the league with 365 total runs scored this season.
  • The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .324.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freddie Freeman is batting .302 with 25 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 40 walks.
  • Of all hitters in baseball, Freeman's home runs rank him 73rd, and his RBI tally ranks him 20th.
  • Trea Turner's 60 RBI and .307 batting average are both team-highs.
  • Turner is 62nd in homers and fifth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Mookie Betts has 18 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
  • Will Smith is batting .253 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 31 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in batting average (.297), home runs (20) and runs batted in (65) this season.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Cron's home run total ranks 10th and his RBI tally is second.
  • Blackmon is batting .269 with an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .466 this season.
  • Overall, Blackmon is 41st in home runs and 29th in RBI this year.
  • Brendan Rodgers has collected 71 base hits, an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .425 this season.
  • Connor Joe is batting .270 with an OBP of .370 and a slugging percentage of .391 this season.

Dodgers and Rockies Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/1/2022

Padres

W 5-1

Home

7/2/2022

Padres

W 7-2

Home

7/3/2022

Padres

L 4-2

Home

7/4/2022

Rockies

W 5-3

Home

7/5/2022

Rockies

W 5-2

Home

7/6/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/7/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/8/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/9/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/10/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/12/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/1/2022

Diamondbacks

L 9-3

Home

7/2/2022

Diamondbacks

W 11-7

Home

7/3/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-5

Home

7/4/2022

Dodgers

L 5-3

Away

7/5/2022

Dodgers

L 5-2

Away

7/6/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/7/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/8/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/9/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/10/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/11/2022

Padres

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

