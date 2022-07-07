How to Watch Tigers at White Sox: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Tigers go for their fifth straight win on Thursday when they head to Chicago for the first of a four-game series with the White Sox.

The Detroit Tigers begin a long 12-game road trip on Thursday looking to build on their four-game series sweep of the Cleveland Guardians to open the week.

How to Watch Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox Today:

Game Date: July 7, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox on fuboTV:

The Tigers will play their last 12 games of the first half of the season away from home as they continue a stretch of playing four straight four-game series.

It all starts with a four-game set in Chicago against the rival White Sox on Thursday afternoon.

The Tigers have won six of their last eight games and have won four straight heading into their series opener against the White Sox.

Chicago will be looking to slow down the streaking Tigers on Thursday as it goes for its second straight win.

The White Sox came home fresh off a huge three-game sweep of the Giants in San Francisco but lost the first two games to the rival Twins to start the week.

They salvaged a win on Wednesday when they rallied past Minnesota 9-8 in extra innings.

