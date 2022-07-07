How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Gavin Sheets and the Chicago White Sox will square off against Jonathan Schoop and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday.
White Sox vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, July 7, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
White Sox vs. Tigers Batting Stats
- The White Sox rank fifth in the majors with a .255 batting average.
- The White Sox have the No. 20 offense in baseball scoring 4.3 runs per game (342 total runs).
- The White Sox are 18th in the league with a .311 on-base percentage.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of .232 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.
- The Tigers have scored 259 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.
- The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .289.
White Sox Impact Players
- Jose Abreu has launched a team-best 10 home runs.
- Of all hitters in baseball, Abreu's home runs place him 74th, and his RBI tally ranks him 64th.
- Luis Robert has driven in the most runs for the White Sox with 42 runs batted in.
- Robert ranks 90th in home runs and 45th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Andrew Vaughn has accumulated a team-high batting average of .293.
- Tim Anderson is hitting .314 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 10 walks.
Tigers Impact Players
- Schoop has been key for Detroit with six home runs, 22 RBI and a batting average of .209 this season.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Schoop's home run total is 161st and his RBI tally ranks 189th.
- Javier Baez leads Detroit in home runs with seven while driving in 28 runs and slugging .360.
- Baez is currently 132nd in homers and 145th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Miguel Cabrera has a .308 average this season with three homers and 31 RBI.
- Harold Castro has collected 48 hits this season and has an OBP of .298. He's slugging .414 on the year.
White Sox and Tigers Schedules
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/2/2022
Giants
W 5-3
Away
7/3/2022
Giants
W 13-4
Away
7/4/2022
Twins
L 6-3
Home
7/5/2022
Twins
L 8-2
Home
7/6/2022
Twins
W 9-8
Home
7/7/2022
Tigers
-
Home
7/8/2022
Tigers
-
Home
7/9/2022
Tigers
-
Home
7/10/2022
Tigers
-
Home
7/11/2022
Guardians
-
Away
7/12/2022
Guardians
-
Away
Tigers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/3/2022
Royals
L 7-4
Home
7/4/2022
Guardians
W 4-1
Home
7/4/2022
Guardians
W 5-3
Home
7/5/2022
Guardians
W 11-4
Home
7/6/2022
Guardians
W 8-2
Home
7/7/2022
White Sox
-
Away
7/8/2022
White Sox
-
Away
7/9/2022
White Sox
-
Away
7/10/2022
White Sox
-
Away
7/11/2022
Royals
-
Away
7/11/2022
Royals
-
Away
