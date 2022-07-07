How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

Jul 6, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) hugs shortstop Aledmys Diaz (16) after he hit a home run against the Kansas City Royals in the sixth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros will look to Yordan Alvarez for continued offensive production when they take on Whit Merrifield and the Kansas City Royals on Thursday.

Astros vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, July 7, 2022

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Royals Batting Stats

The Astros rank 15th in the majors with a .241 batting average.

The Astros are the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.5 runs per game (363 total).

The Astros' .320 on-base percentage ranks ninth-best in baseball.

The Royals rank 17th in MLB with a .240 team batting average.

The Royals are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 27th with just 316 total runs (4.0 per game) this season.

The Royals have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

Alvarez paces the Astros with 25 home runs and 58 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .312.

Among all batters in MLB, Alvarez's home runs place him third, and his RBI tally places him seventh.

Kyle Tucker is hitting .262 with 11 doubles, 16 home runs and 38 walks.

Tucker is 24th in homers in the majors and eighth in RBI.

Alex Bregman has 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 48 walks while hitting .242.

Jose Altuve is batting .278 with 15 doubles, 16 home runs and 29 walks.

Royals Impact Players

Andrew Benintendi leads Kansas City with a .316 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has 33 RBI.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Benintendi's home run total is 255th and his RBI tally is 106th.

Merrifield has collected 76 hits this season and has an OBP of .286. He's slugging .331 on the year.

Merrifield ranks 224th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 93rd in RBI.

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in home runs (12) and runs batted in (42) this season while batting .236.

Hunter Dozier has 70 hits and an OBP of .331 to go with a slugging percentage of .450 this season.

Astros and Royals Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/2/2022 Angels W 9-1 Home 7/3/2022 Angels W 4-2 Home 7/4/2022 Royals W 7-6 Home 7/5/2022 Royals W 9-7 Home 7/6/2022 Royals L 7-4 Home 7/7/2022 Royals - Home 7/8/2022 Athletics - Away 7/9/2022 Athletics - Away 7/10/2022 Athletics - Away 7/12/2022 Angels - Away 7/13/2022 Angels - Away

Royals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/2/2022 Tigers L 4-3 Away 7/3/2022 Tigers W 7-4 Away 7/4/2022 Astros L 7-6 Away 7/5/2022 Astros L 9-7 Away 7/6/2022 Astros W 7-4 Away 7/7/2022 Astros - Away 7/8/2022 Guardians - Home 7/9/2022 Guardians - Home 7/10/2022 Guardians - Home 7/11/2022 Tigers - Home 7/11/2022 Tigers - Home

