How to Watch Royals at Astros: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The Royals can salvage series split after snapping Astros' eight-game winning streak on Wednesday when the two foes meet again.

The Kansas City Royals (30-50) muscled up to beat the Houston Astros (53-28) on Wednesday, ending Houston's eight-game winning streak. On Thursday afternoon, Kansas City can split the four-game series with another victory.

How to Watch Kansas City Royals at Houston Astros Today:

Game Date: July 7, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

The Royals roughed up Astros starter Cristian Javier with three homers in the first two innings. Whit Merrifield led off the game with a homer and Hunter Dozier added a two-run shot in a three-run first inning. Emmanuel Rivera's second-inning bomb made it 4-0.

While Houston closed the gap to 5-4 with a run in the sixth, Kansas City iced the game with a pair of insurance runs in the ninth.

The Astros lead the season series 4-2 with one game left between the teams. On Thursday, right-hander Justin Verlander is scheduled to start. Through 15 starts, he is 10-3 with a 2.03 ERA and 0.832 WHIP in 97-and-one-third innings.

Verlander has won his last two starts, including allowing just two hits over eight shutout innings against the Mets at Citi Field on June 29.

The Royals will counter with lefty Kris Bubic. He's started 11 games and worked once in relief, going 1-5 with a 7.06 ERA and 1.869 WHIP in 43-and-one-third innings. He got no decision in a loss Saturday at Detroit, allowing two runs on five hits in nearly five innings of work.

Kansas City goes home for a three-game set with the Guardians starting Friday. Houston opens a three-game set at Oakland that day.

