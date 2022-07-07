How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

Jul 6, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) hugs shortstop Aledmys Diaz (16) after he hit a home run against the Kansas City Royals in the sixth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Benintendi and the Kansas City Royals will look to knock off Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, July 7, 2022

Thursday, July 7, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Royals Batting Stats

The Astros are 15th in MLB with a .241 batting average.

The Astros have the No. 14 offense in baseball scoring 4.5 runs per game (363 total runs).

The Astros rank ninth in the league with an on-base percentage of .320.

The Royals have a team batting average of .240 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.

The Royals have scored 316 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Royals have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

Alvarez paces the Astros in home runs (25), runs batted in (58) and has posted a team-best batting average of .312.

Alvarez ranks third in home runs and seventh in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Kyle Tucker is batting .262 with 11 doubles, 16 home runs and 38 walks.

Tucker is 24th in homers and eighth in RBI in the big leagues.

Alex Bregman is hitting .242 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 48 walks.

Jose Altuve is hitting .278 with 15 doubles, 16 home runs and 29 walks.

Royals Impact Players

Benintendi leads Kansas City with a batting average of .316. He's also hit three home runs with 33 RBI.

Benintendi is 255th in home runs and 106th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Whit Merrifield is batting .233 with an OBP of .286 and a slugging percentage of .331 this season.

Merrifield ranks 224th in homers and 93rd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Bobby Witt Jr. leads the club in homers (12) and runs batted in (42) this season.

Hunter Dozier is batting .267 with an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .450 this season.

Astros and Royals Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/2/2022 Angels W 9-1 Home 7/3/2022 Angels W 4-2 Home 7/4/2022 Royals W 7-6 Home 7/5/2022 Royals W 9-7 Home 7/6/2022 Royals L 7-4 Home 7/7/2022 Royals - Home 7/8/2022 Athletics - Away 7/9/2022 Athletics - Away 7/10/2022 Athletics - Away 7/12/2022 Angels - Away 7/13/2022 Angels - Away

Royals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/2/2022 Tigers L 4-3 Away 7/3/2022 Tigers W 7-4 Away 7/4/2022 Astros L 7-6 Away 7/5/2022 Astros L 9-7 Away 7/6/2022 Astros W 7-4 Away 7/7/2022 Astros - Away 7/8/2022 Guardians - Home 7/9/2022 Guardians - Home 7/10/2022 Guardians - Home 7/11/2022 Tigers - Home 7/11/2022 Tigers - Home

