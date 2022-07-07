How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

Skip to main content

Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 6, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) hugs shortstop Aledmys Diaz (16) after he hit a home run against the Kansas City Royals in the sixth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Benintendi and the Kansas City Royals will look to knock off Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Royals Batting Stats

  • The Astros are 15th in MLB with a .241 batting average.
  • The Astros have the No. 14 offense in baseball scoring 4.5 runs per game (363 total runs).
  • The Astros rank ninth in the league with an on-base percentage of .320.
  • The Royals have a team batting average of .240 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.
  • The Royals have scored 316 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Royals have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

  • Alvarez paces the Astros in home runs (25), runs batted in (58) and has posted a team-best batting average of .312.
  • Alvarez ranks third in home runs and seventh in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Kyle Tucker is batting .262 with 11 doubles, 16 home runs and 38 walks.
  • Tucker is 24th in homers and eighth in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Alex Bregman is hitting .242 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 48 walks.
  • Jose Altuve is hitting .278 with 15 doubles, 16 home runs and 29 walks.

Royals Impact Players

  • Benintendi leads Kansas City with a batting average of .316. He's also hit three home runs with 33 RBI.
  • Benintendi is 255th in home runs and 106th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Whit Merrifield is batting .233 with an OBP of .286 and a slugging percentage of .331 this season.
  • Merrifield ranks 224th in homers and 93rd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Bobby Witt Jr. leads the club in homers (12) and runs batted in (42) this season.
  • Hunter Dozier is batting .267 with an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .450 this season.

Astros and Royals Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/2/2022

Angels

W 9-1

Home

7/3/2022

Angels

W 4-2

Home

7/4/2022

Royals

W 7-6

Home

7/5/2022

Royals

W 9-7

Home

7/6/2022

Royals

L 7-4

Home

7/7/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/8/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/9/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/10/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/12/2022

Angels

-

Away

7/13/2022

Angels

-

Away

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/2/2022

Tigers

L 4-3

Away

7/3/2022

Tigers

W 7-4

Away

7/4/2022

Astros

L 7-6

Away

7/5/2022

Astros

L 9-7

Away

7/6/2022

Astros

W 7-4

Away

7/7/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/8/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/9/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/10/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/11/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/11/2022

Tigers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
7
2022

Kansas City Royals at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
