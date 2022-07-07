How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) runs after hitting a single against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) runs after hitting a single against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers take the field on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium against Jose Urena, who is starting for the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 6, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Dodgers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers are sixth in MLB with a .252 batting average.
  • The Dodgers score the second-most runs in baseball (403 total, 5.0 per game).
  • The Dodgers have a league-high .329 on-base percentage.
  • The Rockies have a team batting average of .261 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.
  • The Rockies have scored 365 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Rockies have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freeman has 25 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 40 walks while batting .302.
  • In all of baseball, Freeman is 74th in home runs and 20th in RBI.
  • Trea Turner has a club-best 60 RBI and .307 batting average.
  • Including all major league batters, Turner is 63rd in home runs and fifth in RBI.
  • Mookie Betts has 18 home runs, best in the lineup.
  • Will Smith is batting .253 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 31 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in batting average (.297), home runs (20) and runs batted in (65) this season.
  • In all of baseball, Cron is 10th in homers and second in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon has 78 hits and an OBP of .319 to go with a slugging percentage of .466 this season.
  • Blackmon is currently 41st in home runs and 29th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Brendan Rodgers has collected 71 base hits, an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .425 this season.
  • Connor Joe has 78 hits and an OBP of .370 to go with a slugging percentage of .391 this season.

Dodgers and Rockies Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/1/2022

Padres

W 5-1

Home

7/2/2022

Padres

W 7-2

Home

7/3/2022

Padres

L 4-2

Home

7/4/2022

Rockies

W 5-3

Home

7/5/2022

Rockies

W 5-2

Home

7/6/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/7/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/8/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/9/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/10/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/12/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/1/2022

Diamondbacks

L 9-3

Home

7/2/2022

Diamondbacks

W 11-7

Home

7/3/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-5

Home

7/4/2022

Dodgers

L 5-3

Away

7/5/2022

Dodgers

L 5-2

Away

7/6/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/7/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/8/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/9/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/10/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/11/2022

Padres

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) runs after hitting a single against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) runs after hitting a single against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) runs after hitting a single against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Dodgers

By Christine Brown13 minutes ago
maxresdefault
entertainment

How to Watch American Detective With Lt. Joe Kenda, Season Premiere

By Rafael Urbina13 minutes ago
USATSI_18408932 (1)
WNBA

How to Watch Liberty at Aces

By Kristofer Habbas13 minutes ago
Jun 14, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Andrew Novak plays his shot from the fourth tee during a practice round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Andrew Novak at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2018; Humble, TX, USA; Dawie van der Walt of South Africa plays his shot from the second tee during final round of the Houston Open golf tournament at Golf Club of Houston - The Tournament Course. Mandatory Credit: John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Dawie Van Der Walt at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2019; Palm Beach Gardens, FL, USA; JJ Henry putts on the 17th green during the first round of The Honda Classic golf tournament at PGA National (Champion). Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

J.J. Henry at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Charley Hoffman plays a shot from the fairway of the fourth hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Charley Hoffman at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy