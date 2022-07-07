How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

Jul 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) runs after hitting a single against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers take the field on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium against Jose Urena, who is starting for the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Wednesday, July 6, 2022 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dodgers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Dodgers are sixth in MLB with a .252 batting average.

The Dodgers score the second-most runs in baseball (403 total, 5.0 per game).

The Dodgers have a league-high .329 on-base percentage.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .261 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.

The Rockies have scored 365 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Rockies have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

Dodgers Impact Players

Freeman has 25 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 40 walks while batting .302.

In all of baseball, Freeman is 74th in home runs and 20th in RBI.

Trea Turner has a club-best 60 RBI and .307 batting average.

Including all major league batters, Turner is 63rd in home runs and fifth in RBI.

Mookie Betts has 18 home runs, best in the lineup.

Will Smith is batting .253 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 31 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron leads Colorado in batting average (.297), home runs (20) and runs batted in (65) this season.

In all of baseball, Cron is 10th in homers and second in RBI.

Charlie Blackmon has 78 hits and an OBP of .319 to go with a slugging percentage of .466 this season.

Blackmon is currently 41st in home runs and 29th in RBI in the major leagues.

Brendan Rodgers has collected 71 base hits, an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .425 this season.

Connor Joe has 78 hits and an OBP of .370 to go with a slugging percentage of .391 this season.

Dodgers and Rockies Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/1/2022 Padres W 5-1 Home 7/2/2022 Padres W 7-2 Home 7/3/2022 Padres L 4-2 Home 7/4/2022 Rockies W 5-3 Home 7/5/2022 Rockies W 5-2 Home 7/6/2022 Rockies - Home 7/7/2022 Cubs - Home 7/8/2022 Cubs - Home 7/9/2022 Cubs - Home 7/10/2022 Cubs - Home 7/12/2022 Cardinals - Away

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/1/2022 Diamondbacks L 9-3 Home 7/2/2022 Diamondbacks W 11-7 Home 7/3/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-5 Home 7/4/2022 Dodgers L 5-3 Away 7/5/2022 Dodgers L 5-2 Away 7/6/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/7/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/8/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/9/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/10/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/11/2022 Padres - Home

