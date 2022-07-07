Skip to main content

How to Watch Marlins at Mets: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mets welcome the Marlins to Citi Field in resumption of NL East rivalry in this intriguing MLB matchup on Thursday.

The New York Mets (51-31) staged a late comeback Wednesday to win at Cincinnati and now return home to face the Miami Marlins (39-41), who had a six-game winning streak broken by the Angels Wednesday night.

How to Watch Miami Marlins at New York Mets Today:

Game Date: July 7, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Live stream the Miami Marlins at New York Mets game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

New York trailed the Reds 3-2 entering the ninth inning on Wednesday before Starling Marte tied the game with an RBI double. In the top of the 10th, Dominic Smith's double gave the Mets the lead and James McCann's RBI single made it 5-3. Brandon Nimmo sealed the deal with a three-run homer in the 8-3 victory.

Meanwhile, Miami ran into too much Shohei Ohtani. The reigning AL MVP allowed one unearned run and drove in the go-ahead run in a 5-2 Angels win as the Marlins mustered only three hits.

Right-hander Trevor Williams will take the slab for New York in the series opener. He's made seven starts and 15 appearances overall and is 1-5 with a 4.34 ERA and 1.336 WHIP in 45-and-two-thirds innings. He started Saturday and took the loss against the Rangers, allowing five runs on five hits, including three homers, in three-and-two-thirds innings.

Miami counters with left-hander Daniel Castano, who was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville on June 15. In four starts and seven overall appearances, Castano is 1-1 with a 2.42 ERA and 1.346 WHIP in 26 innings. He got his first win at Washington on Saturday, working five innings and allowing three runs, one earned, on four hits.

The Mets lead the season series, 5-2.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
7
2022

Miami Marlins at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Chicago Sky
WNBA

How to Watch Sky at Fever

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_18646358
MLB

How to Watch Marlins at Mets: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
USATSI_18645811
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Reds: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
USATSI_18646439
MLB

How to Watch Yankees at Red Sox: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
imago1010917512h
Lacrosse

How to Watch, Stream 2022 World Lacrosse Championship: US vs. Australia

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
USATSI_18646371
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch RailRiders at Red Sox: Stream MiLB Live, TV

By Rafael Urbina31 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) goes to the basket over Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) during the second half at Paycom Center. Denver won 99-95. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Thunder vs. 76ers

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
May 22, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Philadelphia Union midfielder Daniel Gazdag (6) clears a ball with a header during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Philadelphia Union vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 3, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Portland Timbers players celebrate after a goal by Portland Timbers forward Jaroslaw Niezgoda (not pictured) during the second half against the Nashville SC at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy