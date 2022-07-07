How to Watch Marlins at Mets: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The Mets welcome the Marlins to Citi Field in resumption of NL East rivalry in this intriguing MLB matchup on Thursday.

The New York Mets (51-31) staged a late comeback Wednesday to win at Cincinnati and now return home to face the Miami Marlins (39-41), who had a six-game winning streak broken by the Angels Wednesday night.

How to Watch Miami Marlins at New York Mets Today:

Game Date: July 7, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

New York trailed the Reds 3-2 entering the ninth inning on Wednesday before Starling Marte tied the game with an RBI double. In the top of the 10th, Dominic Smith's double gave the Mets the lead and James McCann's RBI single made it 5-3. Brandon Nimmo sealed the deal with a three-run homer in the 8-3 victory.

Meanwhile, Miami ran into too much Shohei Ohtani. The reigning AL MVP allowed one unearned run and drove in the go-ahead run in a 5-2 Angels win as the Marlins mustered only three hits.

Right-hander Trevor Williams will take the slab for New York in the series opener. He's made seven starts and 15 appearances overall and is 1-5 with a 4.34 ERA and 1.336 WHIP in 45-and-two-thirds innings. He started Saturday and took the loss against the Rangers, allowing five runs on five hits, including three homers, in three-and-two-thirds innings.

Miami counters with left-hander Daniel Castano, who was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville on June 15. In four starts and seven overall appearances, Castano is 1-1 with a 2.42 ERA and 1.346 WHIP in 26 innings. He got his first win at Washington on Saturday, working five innings and allowing three runs, one earned, on four hits.

The Mets lead the season series, 5-2.

