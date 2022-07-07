How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

Skip to main content

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 4, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts with relief pitcher Seth Lugo (67) after the Mets defeated the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Miguel Rojas and the Miami Marlins will take the field on Thursday at Citi Field against Trevor Williams, who is expected to start for the New York Mets. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET.

Mets vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Marlins Batting Stats

  • The Mets are third in MLB with a .257 batting average.
  • The Mets are the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.8 runs per game (392 total).
  • The Mets' .327 on-base percentage is second-best in baseball.
  • The Marlins' .242 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.
  • The Marlins have scored 348 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .309 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso has managed a team-leading 22 home runs and has driven in 69 runs.
  • Of all hitters in baseball, Alonso's home runs rank him fifth, and his RBI tally ranks him first.
  • Francisco Lindor has 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks while batting .240.
  • Lindor is 41st in home runs and eighth in RBI among all batters in baseball.
  • Starling Marte is batting .285 with 17 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 16 walks.
  • Brandon Nimmo has 14 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 29 walks while hitting .278.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Garrett Cooper leads Miami with a batting average of .311. He's also hit six home runs with 38 RBI.
  • In all of baseball, Cooper ranks 161st in home runs and 64th in RBI.
  • Rojas has collected 59 hits this season and has an OBP of .300. He's slugging .372 on the year.
  • Rojas ranks 161st among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 201st in RBI.
  • Jesus Aguilar has collected 67 base hits, an OBP of .289 and a slugging percentage of .397 this season.
  • Jon Berti is batting .263 with an OBP of .361 and a slugging percentage of .371 this season.

Mets and Marlins Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/2/2022

Rangers

L 7-3

Home

7/3/2022

Rangers

W 4-1

Home

7/4/2022

Reds

W 7-4

Away

7/5/2022

Reds

L 1-0

Away

7/6/2022

Reds

W 8-3

Away

7/7/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/8/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/9/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/10/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/11/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/12/2022

Braves

-

Away

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/2/2022

Nationals

W 5-3

Away

7/3/2022

Nationals

W 7-4

Away

7/4/2022

Nationals

W 3-2

Away

7/5/2022

Angels

W 2-1

Home

7/6/2022

Angels

L 5-2

Home

7/7/2022

Mets

-

Away

7/8/2022

Mets

-

Away

7/9/2022

Mets

-

Away

7/10/2022

Mets

-

Away

7/11/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/12/2022

Pirates

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
7
2022

Miami Marlins at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.



