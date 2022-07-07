How to Watch New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

Jul 4, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts with relief pitcher Seth Lugo (67) after the Mets defeated the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets will look to Brandon Nimmo for continued success at the plate when they take on Miguel Rojas and the Miami Marlins on Thursday.

Mets vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, July 7, 2022

Thursday, July 7, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mets vs. Marlins Batting Stats

The Mets' .257 batting average is third-best in the majors.

The Mets have the No. 5 offense in MLB action scoring 4.8 runs per game (392 total runs).

The Mets are second in the league with an on-base percentage of .327.

The Marlins have a team batting average of .242 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.

The Marlins have scored 348 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Marlins have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso paces the Mets in home runs (22) and runs batted in (69).

Alonso's home runs rank him fifth in MLB, and he is first in RBI.

Francisco Lindor is batting .240 with 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks.

Lindor ranks 41st in home runs and eighth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Starling Marte is hitting .285 with 17 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 16 walks.

Nimmo has 14 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 29 walks while batting .278.

Marlins Impact Players

Garrett Cooper leads Miami with a .311 batting average. He's also hit six homers and has 38 RBI.

Cooper ranks 161st in home runs and 64th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Rojas has collected 59 hits this season and has an OBP of .300. He's slugging .372 on the year.

Rojas is 161st in homers and 201st in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Jesus Aguilar has collected 67 base hits, an OBP of .289 and a slugging percentage of .397 this season.

Jon Berti is batting .263 with an OBP of .361 and a slugging percentage of .371 this season.

Mets and Marlins Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/2/2022 Rangers L 7-3 Home 7/3/2022 Rangers W 4-1 Home 7/4/2022 Reds W 7-4 Away 7/5/2022 Reds L 1-0 Away 7/6/2022 Reds W 8-3 Away 7/7/2022 Marlins - Home 7/8/2022 Marlins - Home 7/9/2022 Marlins - Home 7/10/2022 Marlins - Home 7/11/2022 Braves - Away 7/12/2022 Braves - Away

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/2/2022 Nationals W 5-3 Away 7/3/2022 Nationals W 7-4 Away 7/4/2022 Nationals W 3-2 Away 7/5/2022 Angels W 2-1 Home 7/6/2022 Angels L 5-2 Home 7/7/2022 Mets - Away 7/8/2022 Mets - Away 7/9/2022 Mets - Away 7/10/2022 Mets - Away 7/11/2022 Pirates - Home 7/12/2022 Pirates - Home

