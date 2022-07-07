How to Watch New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 4, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts with relief pitcher Seth Lugo (67) after the Mets defeated the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 4, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts with relief pitcher Seth Lugo (67) after the Mets defeated the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets will look to Brandon Nimmo for continued success at the plate when they take on Miguel Rojas and the Miami Marlins on Thursday.

Mets vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 7, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Mets vs. Marlins Batting Stats

  • The Mets' .257 batting average is third-best in the majors.
  • The Mets have the No. 5 offense in MLB action scoring 4.8 runs per game (392 total runs).
  • The Mets are second in the league with an on-base percentage of .327.
  • The Marlins have a team batting average of .242 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.
  • The Marlins have scored 348 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Marlins have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso paces the Mets in home runs (22) and runs batted in (69).
  • Alonso's home runs rank him fifth in MLB, and he is first in RBI.
  • Francisco Lindor is batting .240 with 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks.
  • Lindor ranks 41st in home runs and eighth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Starling Marte is hitting .285 with 17 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 16 walks.
  • Nimmo has 14 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 29 walks while batting .278.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Garrett Cooper leads Miami with a .311 batting average. He's also hit six homers and has 38 RBI.
  • Cooper ranks 161st in home runs and 64th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Rojas has collected 59 hits this season and has an OBP of .300. He's slugging .372 on the year.
  • Rojas is 161st in homers and 201st in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Jesus Aguilar has collected 67 base hits, an OBP of .289 and a slugging percentage of .397 this season.
  • Jon Berti is batting .263 with an OBP of .361 and a slugging percentage of .371 this season.

Mets and Marlins Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/2/2022

Rangers

L 7-3

Home

7/3/2022

Rangers

W 4-1

Home

7/4/2022

Reds

W 7-4

Away

7/5/2022

Reds

L 1-0

Away

7/6/2022

Reds

W 8-3

Away

7/7/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/8/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/9/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/10/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/11/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/12/2022

Braves

-

Away

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/2/2022

Nationals

W 5-3

Away

7/3/2022

Nationals

W 7-4

Away

7/4/2022

Nationals

W 3-2

Away

7/5/2022

Angels

W 2-1

Home

7/6/2022

Angels

L 5-2

Home

7/7/2022

Mets

-

Away

7/8/2022

Mets

-

Away

7/9/2022

Mets

-

Away

7/10/2022

Mets

-

Away

7/11/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/12/2022

Pirates

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
7
2022

Miami Marlins at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 4, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts with relief pitcher Seth Lugo (67) after the Mets defeated the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff7 minutes ago
Jul 4, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts with relief pitcher Seth Lugo (67) after the Mets defeated the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff7 minutes ago
Chicago Sky
WNBA

How to Watch Sky at Fever

By Kristofer Habbas17 minutes ago
USATSI_18646358
MLB

How to Watch Marlins at Mets: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson17 minutes ago
USATSI_18645811
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Reds: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

By Phil Watson17 minutes ago
USATSI_18646439
MLB

How to Watch Yankees at Red Sox: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson17 minutes ago
imago1010917512h
Lacrosse

How to Watch, Stream 2022 World Lacrosse Championship: US vs. Australia

By Phil Watson17 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Marcus Armitage plays a shot from a bunker on the third hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Marcus Armitage at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Brian Harman plays his shot from the 10th tee during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brian Harman at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy