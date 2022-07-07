How to Watch New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Mets will look to Brandon Nimmo for continued success at the plate when they take on Miguel Rojas and the Miami Marlins on Thursday.
Mets vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, July 7, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Mets vs. Marlins Batting Stats
- The Mets' .257 batting average is third-best in the majors.
- The Mets have the No. 5 offense in MLB action scoring 4.8 runs per game (392 total runs).
- The Mets are second in the league with an on-base percentage of .327.
- The Marlins have a team batting average of .242 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.
- The Marlins have scored 348 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Marlins have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
Mets Impact Players
- Pete Alonso paces the Mets in home runs (22) and runs batted in (69).
- Alonso's home runs rank him fifth in MLB, and he is first in RBI.
- Francisco Lindor is batting .240 with 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks.
- Lindor ranks 41st in home runs and eighth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Starling Marte is hitting .285 with 17 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 16 walks.
- Nimmo has 14 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 29 walks while batting .278.
Marlins Impact Players
- Garrett Cooper leads Miami with a .311 batting average. He's also hit six homers and has 38 RBI.
- Cooper ranks 161st in home runs and 64th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Rojas has collected 59 hits this season and has an OBP of .300. He's slugging .372 on the year.
- Rojas is 161st in homers and 201st in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Jesus Aguilar has collected 67 base hits, an OBP of .289 and a slugging percentage of .397 this season.
- Jon Berti is batting .263 with an OBP of .361 and a slugging percentage of .371 this season.
Mets and Marlins Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/2/2022
Rangers
L 7-3
Home
7/3/2022
Rangers
W 4-1
Home
7/4/2022
Reds
W 7-4
Away
7/5/2022
Reds
L 1-0
Away
7/6/2022
Reds
W 8-3
Away
7/7/2022
Marlins
-
Home
7/8/2022
Marlins
-
Home
7/9/2022
Marlins
-
Home
7/10/2022
Marlins
-
Home
7/11/2022
Braves
-
Away
7/12/2022
Braves
-
Away
Marlins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/2/2022
Nationals
W 5-3
Away
7/3/2022
Nationals
W 7-4
Away
7/4/2022
Nationals
W 3-2
Away
7/5/2022
Angels
W 2-1
Home
7/6/2022
Angels
L 5-2
Home
7/7/2022
Mets
-
Away
7/8/2022
Mets
-
Away
7/9/2022
Mets
-
Away
7/10/2022
Mets
-
Away
7/11/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/12/2022
Pirates
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
7
2022
Miami Marlins at New York Mets
TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)