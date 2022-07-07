Skip to main content

How to Watch Yankees at Red Sox: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Red Sox have lost two straight heading into a what should be a thrilling rivalry matchup with the Yankees.

The Yankees (59-23) are running away with the American League East, owning a 14-game lead over both the Red Sox (45-37) and Rays entering a four-game series at Fenway Park that opens on Thursday night.

The Yankees are coming off a split of a two-game series in Pittsburgh, winning 16-0 on Thursday night. New York scored 11 runs in the final two innings of what was a scoreless game until the fifth. Aaron Hicks and Aaron Judge each hit grand slams on a five-homer night for the Pinstripers.

Meanwhile, Boston lost its second straight at Tampa Bay on Wednesday, 7-1. Rookie Brayan Bello struggled in his major-league debut, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks in four innings.

Another rookie right-hander, Josh Winkowski, opens the series for the Red Sox on Thursday. In five starts, he is 3-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 1.385 WHIP in 26 innings. He lost his start against the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Saturday, allowing two runs, one earned, on six hits in six innings.

The Yankees will go with right-hander Gerrit Cole. The four-time All-Star is 7-2 with a 2.99 ERA and 1.007 WHIP in 16 starts and 93-and-one-third innings, with 117 strikeouts. He picked up the win in the opener of Saturday's doubleheader at Cleveland, allowing two runs on three hits in six innings.

New York and Boston will meet 16 more times this season, with the Yankees leading the series 2-1 so far.

