How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia Phillies versus Washington Nationals game on Thursday at 4:05 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Kyle Schwarber and Juan Soto.
Phillies vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, July 7, 2022
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies vs. Nationals Batting Stats
- The Phillies rank 10th in the majors with a .248 batting average.
- The Phillies have the No. 3 offense in MLB action scoring 4.9 runs per game (398 total runs).
- The Phillies are 13th in baseball with a .317 on-base percentage.
- The Nationals' .249 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.
- The Nationals have scored the 26th-most runs in the league this season with just 330 (3.9 per game).
- The Nationals have the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).
Phillies Impact Players
- Schwarber leads the Phillies with 27 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 55.
- Of all MLB hitters, Schwarber is 126th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
- Rhys Hoskins is batting .251 with 15 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 43 walks.
- Hoskins ranks 16th in homers in baseball and 45th in RBI.
- Nicholas Castellanos is batting .251 with 18 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks.
- J.T. Realmuto is batting .240 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 23 walks.
Nationals Impact Players
- Josh Bell leads Washington in batting average (.314) and runs batted in (47) this season while also slugging 12 homers.
- Bell's home run total places him 53rd in the majors, and he ranks 25th in RBI.
- Soto leads Washington in home runs with 15 while driving in 33 runs and slugging .444.
- Soto is currently 29th in homers and 106th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Nelson Cruz has collected 68 base hits, an OBP of .322 and a slugging percentage of .369 this season.
- Cesar Hernandez has collected 83 hits this season and has an OBP of .308. He's slugging .311 on the year.
Phillies and Nationals Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/1/2022
Cardinals
W 5-3
Home
7/2/2022
Cardinals
L 7-6
Home
7/3/2022
Cardinals
W 4-0
Home
7/5/2022
Nationals
W 11-0
Home
7/6/2022
Nationals
L 3-2
Home
7/7/2022
Nationals
-
Home
7/8/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
7/9/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
7/10/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
7/11/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
7/12/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/2/2022
Marlins
L 5-3
Home
7/3/2022
Marlins
L 7-4
Home
7/4/2022
Marlins
L 3-2
Home
7/5/2022
Phillies
L 11-0
Away
7/6/2022
Phillies
W 3-2
Away
7/7/2022
Phillies
-
Away
7/8/2022
Braves
-
Away
7/9/2022
Braves
-
Away
7/10/2022
Braves
-
Away
7/12/2022
Mariners
-
Home
7/13/2022
Mariners
-
Home
How To Watch
July
7
2022
Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:05
PM/EST
