How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 3, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Miami Marlins during the eighth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies versus Washington Nationals game on Thursday at 4:05 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Kyle Schwarber and Juan Soto.

Phillies vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 7, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Phillies vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Phillies rank 10th in the majors with a .248 batting average.
  • The Phillies have the No. 3 offense in MLB action scoring 4.9 runs per game (398 total runs).
  • The Phillies are 13th in baseball with a .317 on-base percentage.
  • The Nationals' .249 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.
  • The Nationals have scored the 26th-most runs in the league this season with just 330 (3.9 per game).
  • The Nationals have the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).

Phillies Impact Players

  • Schwarber leads the Phillies with 27 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 55.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Schwarber is 126th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
  • Rhys Hoskins is batting .251 with 15 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 43 walks.
  • Hoskins ranks 16th in homers in baseball and 45th in RBI.
  • Nicholas Castellanos is batting .251 with 18 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks.
  • J.T. Realmuto is batting .240 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 23 walks.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Josh Bell leads Washington in batting average (.314) and runs batted in (47) this season while also slugging 12 homers.
  • Bell's home run total places him 53rd in the majors, and he ranks 25th in RBI.
  • Soto leads Washington in home runs with 15 while driving in 33 runs and slugging .444.
  • Soto is currently 29th in homers and 106th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Nelson Cruz has collected 68 base hits, an OBP of .322 and a slugging percentage of .369 this season.
  • Cesar Hernandez has collected 83 hits this season and has an OBP of .308. He's slugging .311 on the year.

Phillies and Nationals Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/1/2022

Cardinals

W 5-3

Home

7/2/2022

Cardinals

L 7-6

Home

7/3/2022

Cardinals

W 4-0

Home

7/5/2022

Nationals

W 11-0

Home

7/6/2022

Nationals

L 3-2

Home

7/7/2022

Nationals

-

Home

7/8/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

7/9/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

7/10/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

7/11/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

7/12/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/2/2022

Marlins

L 5-3

Home

7/3/2022

Marlins

L 7-4

Home

7/4/2022

Marlins

L 3-2

Home

7/5/2022

Phillies

L 11-0

Away

7/6/2022

Phillies

W 3-2

Away

7/7/2022

Phillies

-

Away

7/8/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/9/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/10/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/12/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/13/2022

Mariners

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
7
2022

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

