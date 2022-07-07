Skip to main content

How to Watch Pirates at Reds: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pirates-Reds game Thursday night is the second part of a doubleheader that was postponed due to the earlier MLB lockout.

The Pirates (33-48) and Reds (28-53) will meet Thursday for a one-off doubleheader to make up a pair of rescheduled games. The second game, the night half of the day-night twinbill, is to make up a game originally scheduled for April 5 that was not played due to the lockout.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds Game 2 Today:

Game Date: July 7, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Live stream Game 2 of the Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds doubleheader on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The opener of the doubleheader was Thursday afternoon. Entering Thursday, Cincinnati has taken four of the first seven meetings from Pittsburgh in the National League Central rivalry.

Each team comes in off Wednesday losses. The Reds lost in 10 innings to the Mets, 8-3, after blowing a 3-2 lead in the top of the ninth. The Pirates gave up 16 runs in the final five innings while getting hammered by the Yankees at home. Six of those runs came in the ninth off utility man Josh VanMeter.

Cincinnati hadn't settled on a Game 2 starter after right-hander Tyler Mahle was played on the injured list on Wednesday with a strained shoulder. 

Pittsburgh is going with right-hander Bryse Wilson, who will be recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis. In 10 appearances and seven starts for the Pirates, Wilson is 1-4 with a 7.49 ERA and 1.790 WHIP in 39-and-two-thirds innings. He got his first win of the season when he was brought up against the Brewers on Saturday and allowed two runs in six innings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

