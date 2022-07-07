How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 4, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) receives congratulations from teammates after he hits a two run home run in the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Drury and the Cincinnati Reds will square off against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in the first of a two-game series, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

Reds vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Reds vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Reds rank 19th in MLB with a .238 batting average.
  • The Reds have the No. 19 offense in MLB play scoring 4.2 runs per game (343 total runs).
  • The Reds are 20th in baseball with a .307 on-base percentage.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates have scored 296 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .288 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Reds Impact Players

  • Drury paces the Reds in home runs (17) and runs batted in (45).
  • Drury's home runs place him 16th in the majors, and he ranks 29th in RBI.
  • Tommy Pham is batting .248 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 36 walks.
  • Pham is 63rd in home runs and 93rd in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
  • Kyle Farmer paces the Reds' lineup with a .283 batting average.
  • Joey Votto is hitting .210 with 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 33 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Reynolds is batting .260 with 15 home runs and 32 RBI. All three of those stats are best among Pittsburgh hitters this season.
  • In all of baseball, Reynolds ranks 29th in home runs and 112th in RBI.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .252 with an OBP of .326 and a slugging percentage of .353 this season.
  • Hayes is 255th in home runs and 163rd in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
  • Daniel Vogelbach has collected 48 base hits, an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .440 this season.
  • Jack Suwinski has collected 44 hits this season and has an OBP of .306. He's slugging .480 on the year.

Reds and Pirates Schedules

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/2/2022

Braves

L 4-1

Home

7/3/2022

Braves

W 4-3

Home

7/4/2022

Mets

L 7-4

Home

7/5/2022

Mets

W 1-0

Home

7/6/2022

Mets

L 8-3

Home

7/7/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/7/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/8/2022

Rays

-

Home

7/9/2022

Rays

-

Home

7/10/2022

Rays

-

Home

7/12/2022

Yankees

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/1/2022

Brewers

L 19-2

Home

7/2/2022

Brewers

W 7-4

Home

7/3/2022

Brewers

L 2-0

Home

7/5/2022

Yankees

W 5-2

Home

7/6/2022

Yankees

L 16-0

Home

7/7/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/7/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/8/2022

Brewers

-

Away

7/9/2022

Brewers

-

Away

7/10/2022

Brewers

-

Away

7/11/2022

Marlins

-

Away

How To Watch

July
7
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
