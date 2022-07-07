How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

May 4, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) receives congratulations from teammates after he hits a two run home run in the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Drury and the Cincinnati Reds will square off against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in the first of a two-game series, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

Reds vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, July 7, 2022

Thursday, July 7, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Reds vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Reds rank 19th in MLB with a .238 batting average.

The Reds have the No. 19 offense in MLB play scoring 4.2 runs per game (343 total runs).

The Reds are 20th in baseball with a .307 on-base percentage.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

The Pirates have scored 296 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .288 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Reds Impact Players

Drury paces the Reds in home runs (17) and runs batted in (45).

Drury's home runs place him 16th in the majors, and he ranks 29th in RBI.

Tommy Pham is batting .248 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 36 walks.

Pham is 63rd in home runs and 93rd in RBI among MLB hitters this year.

Kyle Farmer paces the Reds' lineup with a .283 batting average.

Joey Votto is hitting .210 with 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 33 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Reynolds is batting .260 with 15 home runs and 32 RBI. All three of those stats are best among Pittsburgh hitters this season.

In all of baseball, Reynolds ranks 29th in home runs and 112th in RBI.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .252 with an OBP of .326 and a slugging percentage of .353 this season.

Hayes is 255th in home runs and 163rd in RBI among all major league hitters this season.

Daniel Vogelbach has collected 48 base hits, an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .440 this season.

Jack Suwinski has collected 44 hits this season and has an OBP of .306. He's slugging .480 on the year.

Reds and Pirates Schedules

Reds

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/2/2022 Braves L 4-1 Home 7/3/2022 Braves W 4-3 Home 7/4/2022 Mets L 7-4 Home 7/5/2022 Mets W 1-0 Home 7/6/2022 Mets L 8-3 Home 7/7/2022 Pirates - Home 7/7/2022 Pirates - Home 7/8/2022 Rays - Home 7/9/2022 Rays - Home 7/10/2022 Rays - Home 7/12/2022 Yankees - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/1/2022 Brewers L 19-2 Home 7/2/2022 Brewers W 7-4 Home 7/3/2022 Brewers L 2-0 Home 7/5/2022 Yankees W 5-2 Home 7/6/2022 Yankees L 16-0 Home 7/7/2022 Reds - Away 7/7/2022 Reds - Away 7/8/2022 Brewers - Away 7/9/2022 Brewers - Away 7/10/2022 Brewers - Away 7/11/2022 Marlins - Away

