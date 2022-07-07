How to Watch Pirates at Reds: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pirates open a 12-game road trip with makeup doubleheader against the Reds on Thursday in this MLB matinee.

The Pittsburgh Pirates (33-48) were supposed to have an off-day before embarking on a 10-game road trip heading into the All-Star break. Instead, they are at Great American Ball Park Thursday for a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds (28-53).

Game Date: July 7, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Thursday's split doubleheader is a pair of makeup games. The first game was rescheduled from a May 6 rainout.

Both teams come into the series coming off losses to New York. The Yankees erupted for 11 runs in the last two innings of a 16-0 win at Pittsburgh on Wednesday, while the Reds blew a 3-2 lead in the ninth and surrendered five runs in the 10th of an 8-3 loss to the Mets.

Cincinnati is 4-3 against Pittsburgh so far this season, with both teams at the bottom of the National League Central.

In the afternoon part of Thursday's double-dip, the Reds have left-hander Mike Minor scheduled to start. He missed the first two months with an injury and is 1-5 with a 6.82 ERA and 1.484 WHIP in six starts since returning, working almost 32 innings. He took the loss Friday against the Braves, allowing two runs on six hits in six innings.

The Pirates will roll with 22-year-old right-hander Roansy Contreras, who is 2-2 in 11 appearances, eight of them starts. Contreras has a 4.09 ERA and 1.455 WHIP in 44 innings. He was hit hard by the Brewers in a loss on Friday, surrendering seven runs on five hits, including three homers, in just one-and-two-thirds innings.

