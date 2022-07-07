How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 5, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks Christian Walker (53) is tagged out by San Francisco Giants second baseman David Villar (70) in the second inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Mlb Giants At Diamondbacks

Jul 5, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks Christian Walker (53) is tagged out by San Francisco Giants second baseman David Villar (70) in the second inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Mlb Giants At Diamondbacks

Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants will square off against Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in the final of a three-game series, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

  • The Giants have the 20th-ranked batting average in the league (.237).
  • The Giants rank 11th in runs scored with 370, 4.7 per game.
  • The Giants' .320 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in baseball.
  • The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .219 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Diamondbacks have scored 343 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.298).

Giants Impact Players

  • Flores has driven in a team-leading 41 runs batted in.
  • Flores' home runs place him 89th in the majors, and he is 50th in RBI.
  • Joc Pederson's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with 17 home runs and 41 RBI.
  • Mike Yastrzemski is batting .234 with 17 doubles, eight home runs and 35 walks.
  • Darin Ruf is hitting .223 with nine doubles, six home runs and 34 walks.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Walker leads Arizona in home runs (21) and runs batted in (42) this season while batting .206.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Walker's home run total ranks eighth and his RBI tally ranks 44th.
  • Ketel Marte is batting .260 to lead Arizona, while adding five homers and 25 runs batted in this season.
  • Overall, Marte is 184th in homers and 162nd in RBI this year.
  • Daulton Varsho has collected 67 base hits, an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .435 this season.
  • David Peralta has collected 57 hits this season and has an OBP of .319. He's slugging .474 on the year.

Giants and Diamondbacks Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/1/2022

White Sox

L 1-0

Home

7/2/2022

White Sox

L 5-3

Home

7/3/2022

White Sox

L 13-4

Home

7/4/2022

Diamondbacks

L 8-3

Away

7/5/2022

Diamondbacks

L 6-2

Away

7/6/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/7/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/8/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/9/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/10/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/11/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/1/2022

Rockies

W 9-3

Away

7/2/2022

Rockies

L 11-7

Away

7/3/2022

Rockies

L 6-5

Away

7/4/2022

Giants

W 8-3

Home

7/5/2022

Giants

W 6-2

Home

7/6/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/7/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/8/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/9/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/10/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/11/2022

Giants

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
6
2022

San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 5, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks Christian Walker (53) is tagged out by San Francisco Giants second baseman David Villar (70) in the second inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Mlb Giants At Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Jul 5, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks Christian Walker (53) is tagged out by San Francisco Giants second baseman David Villar (70) in the second inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Mlb Giants At Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) runs after hitting a single against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) runs after hitting a single against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) runs after hitting a single against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Dodgers

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
maxresdefault
entertainment

How to Watch American Detective With Lt. Joe Kenda, Season Premiere

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
USATSI_18408932 (1)
WNBA

How to Watch Liberty at Aces

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Jun 14, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Andrew Novak plays his shot from the fourth tee during a practice round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Andrew Novak at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 1, 2018; Humble, TX, USA; Dawie van der Walt of South Africa plays his shot from the second tee during final round of the Houston Open golf tournament at Golf Club of Houston - The Tournament Course. Mandatory Credit: John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Dawie Van Der Walt at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy