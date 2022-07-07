How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

Jul 5, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks Christian Walker (53) is tagged out by San Francisco Giants second baseman David Villar (70) in the second inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Mlb Giants At Diamondbacks

Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants will square off against Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in the final of a three-game series, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Wednesday, July 6, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

The Giants have the 20th-ranked batting average in the league (.237).

The Giants rank 11th in runs scored with 370, 4.7 per game.

The Giants' .320 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in baseball.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .219 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

The Diamondbacks have scored 343 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.298).

Giants Impact Players

Flores has driven in a team-leading 41 runs batted in.

Flores' home runs place him 89th in the majors, and he is 50th in RBI.

Joc Pederson's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with 17 home runs and 41 RBI.

Mike Yastrzemski is batting .234 with 17 doubles, eight home runs and 35 walks.

Darin Ruf is hitting .223 with nine doubles, six home runs and 34 walks.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Walker leads Arizona in home runs (21) and runs batted in (42) this season while batting .206.

Among all hitters in the majors, Walker's home run total ranks eighth and his RBI tally ranks 44th.

Ketel Marte is batting .260 to lead Arizona, while adding five homers and 25 runs batted in this season.

Overall, Marte is 184th in homers and 162nd in RBI this year.

Daulton Varsho has collected 67 base hits, an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .435 this season.

David Peralta has collected 57 hits this season and has an OBP of .319. He's slugging .474 on the year.

Giants and Diamondbacks Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/1/2022 White Sox L 1-0 Home 7/2/2022 White Sox L 5-3 Home 7/3/2022 White Sox L 13-4 Home 7/4/2022 Diamondbacks L 8-3 Away 7/5/2022 Diamondbacks L 6-2 Away 7/6/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/7/2022 Padres - Away 7/8/2022 Padres - Away 7/9/2022 Padres - Away 7/10/2022 Padres - Away 7/11/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/1/2022 Rockies W 9-3 Away 7/2/2022 Rockies L 11-7 Away 7/3/2022 Rockies L 6-5 Away 7/4/2022 Giants W 8-3 Home 7/5/2022 Giants W 6-2 Home 7/6/2022 Giants - Home 7/7/2022 Rockies - Home 7/8/2022 Rockies - Home 7/9/2022 Rockies - Home 7/10/2022 Rockies - Home 7/11/2022 Giants - Away

