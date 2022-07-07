Skip to main content

How to Watch Giants at Padres: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Padres have dropped two straight entering a four-game set with the Giants at Petco Park which begins on Thursday night.

The San Francisco Giants (41-39) snapped a six-game losing streak on Wednesday and now head to San Diego on Thursday night for a four-game series with the Padres (47-36), who have lost two straight and five of six.

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres Today:

Game Date: July 7, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

San Diego fell to the Mariners on Wednesday night, 6-2, while San Francisco came from behind for a 7-5 victory at Arizona.

The Padres beat the Diamondbacks on June 29 and headed into a four-game series at Los Angeles just one-and-a-half games behind the Dodgers. After losing three of four there and dropping two to the Mariners, the gap is now six games.

San Diego never led on Wednesday as Seattle took a 4-1 lead in the fourth and never looked back. 

Austin Slater's two-run double in the top of the ninth completed the Giants' comeback from an early 4-0 deficit on Wednesday.

The Padres will turn to Joe Musgrove on Thursday to stop the bleeding. The right-hander is 8-2 in 14 starts with a 2.25 ERA and 0.946 WHIP in 92 innings to go with 92 strikeouts. He lost on June 30 at Los Angeles, allowing three runs on five hits in seven innings while fanning 10.

Logan Webb is scheduled for San Francisco. The right-hander is 7-3 in 16 starts, posting a 3.13 ERA and 1.126 WHIP in 97-and-two-thirds innings. Webb comes in off a loss on Saturday against the White Sox after allowing five runs, three earned, on six hits in six innings.

MLB

