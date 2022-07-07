How to Watch Nationals at Phillies: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The Nationals and Phillies play decisive game of three-game series on Thursday afternoon in this exciting MLB rivalry matchup.

The Washington Nationals (30-54) snapped a six-game losing streak on Wednesday, beating the Philadelphia Phillies (43-39). That loss dropped Philadelphia eight games behind the Mets in the National League East. The teams close out the three-game series on Thursday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park.

How to Watch Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: July 7, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

On Wednesday night, Luis García belted a two-run double to deep center in the top of the seventh inning to give the Nationals a 3-2 win, negating a two-homer night from Philadelphia's Kyle Schwarber. The Phillies lead the season series between the NL East rivals, 5-2.

Philadelphia is scheduled to start left-hander Bailey Falter on Thursday. He broke camp with the Phillies but has had several stints in Triple-A this season. Recalled on Friday, Falter took a no-decision in a win over the Cardinals, allowing three runs on five hits in four innings.

He's made four starts and four relief appearances for Philadelphia this year, with a 4.88 ERA and 1.417 WHIP in 24 innings.

Washington will recall right-hander Joan Adon from Triple-A Rochester for today's game. He was sent out on June 18 after going 1-11 in 13 starts with a 6.97 ERA and 1.747 WHIP in 60-and-two-thirds innings. Adon made two starts at Rochester, allowing four runs, three earned, in seven innings with eight strikeouts.

