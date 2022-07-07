How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

Skip to main content

Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 3, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Miami Marlins during the eighth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Juan Soto and Rhys Hoskins will take the field when the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies meet on Thursday at Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Phillies rank 10th in MLB with a .248 batting average.
  • The Phillies are the third-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.9 runs per game (398 total).
  • The Phillies rank 13th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .317.
  • The Nationals rank ninth in MLB with a .249 team batting average.
  • The Nationals are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 26th with just 330 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.
  • The Nationals have the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).

Phillies Impact Players

  • Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 27 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 55.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Schwarber is second in home runs and 10th in RBI.
  • Hoskins is hitting .251 with 15 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 43 walks.
  • Including all major league hitters, Hoskins ranks 16th in home runs and 45th in RBI.
  • Nicholas Castellanos is batting .251 with 18 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks.
  • J.T. Realmuto is batting .240 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 23 walks.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Josh Bell leads Washington in batting average (.314) and runs batted in (47) this season while also slugging 12 homers.
  • Bell's home run total puts him 53rd in MLB, and he ranks 25th in RBI.
  • Soto's 15 home runs are most among Washington batters. He's driven in 33 runs this season while slugging .444.
  • Soto is 29th among all hitters in MLB in homers, and 106th in RBI.
  • Nelson Cruz has 68 hits this season and a slash line of .241/.322/.369.
  • Cesar Hernandez has 83 hits and an OBP of .308 to go with a slugging percentage of .311 this season.

Phillies and Nationals Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/1/2022

Cardinals

W 5-3

Home

7/2/2022

Cardinals

L 7-6

Home

7/3/2022

Cardinals

W 4-0

Home

7/5/2022

Nationals

W 11-0

Home

7/6/2022

Nationals

L 3-2

Home

7/7/2022

Nationals

-

Home

7/8/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

7/9/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

7/10/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

7/11/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

7/12/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/2/2022

Marlins

L 5-3

Home

7/3/2022

Marlins

L 7-4

Home

7/4/2022

Marlins

L 3-2

Home

7/5/2022

Phillies

L 11-0

Away

7/6/2022

Phillies

W 3-2

Away

7/7/2022

Phillies

-

Away

7/8/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/9/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/10/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/12/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/13/2022

Mariners

-

Home

How To Watch

July
7
2022

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
